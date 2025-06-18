Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, June 18
On today's newscast: Aspen City Council decided to expedite the Armory Hall’s land-use review process, Pitkin County is preparing for millions of dollars in capital improvements at Phillips Mobile Home Park, President Trump ordered the departments of Agriculture and the Interior to consolidate wildland firefighting services in the next 90 days, Colorado is suing the Trump administration to save its electric vehicle plan and more.
