Wednesday, June 18

On today's newscast: Aspen City Council decided to expedite the Armory Hall’s land-use review process, Pitkin County is preparing for millions of dollars in capital improvements at Phillips Mobile Home Park, President Trump ordered the departments of Agriculture and the Interior to consolidate wildland firefighting services in the next 90 days, Colorado is suing the Trump administration to save its electric vehicle plan and more.

