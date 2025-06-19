Red Canyon fire: Westbound I-70 briefly closed Wednesday night
Updated at 4:34 a.m. on June 19, 2025
Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for a time Wednesday evening, and local officials warned residents near Wolcott in Eagle County to be ready to evacuate due to a wildfire. Officials reported the Red Canyon fire spread to about 10 acres as of 6 p.m. Wednesday and was “rapidly advancing,” before firefighters gained control around 10 p.m. The fire initially closed both lanes of I-70. A pre-evacuation notice remained in place Thursday morning for many residents living north of the interstate between Eagle and Wolcott.
- The blaze, now largely contained, is near mile marker 154 along I-70, near Wolcott. Smoke and flames can be seen from the highway.
- The fire started at about 3:30 p.m.
- I-70 westbound lanes was closed for a time between Exit 163 and Exit 157 (4 miles west of Edwards) at mile point 157. A single lane re-opened around 9 p.m, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit .
- I-70 eastbound lanes reopened at 7:05 p.m.
- CDOT briefly rerouted drivers to detour from I-70 onto US-6 between Eagle and Wolcott.
Evacuation information:
Eagle County changed an initial evacuation order to a pre-evacuation notice around 9 p.m. It is for areas around Red Canyon and Horn Ranch, north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154. Details can be found at the Eagle emergency page.
Firefighting effort:
The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is responding on the scene, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s office and CDOT. They said a helicopter was on the scene controlling flames.
Much of the Western Slope is already under a Red Flag Warning due to wind gusts of 50 mph as well as hot, dry weather.
This is a developing story.
