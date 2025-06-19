Red Canyon fire: Westbound I-70 briefly closed Wednesday night

Updated at 4:34 a.m. on June 19, 2025

Westbound Interstate 70 was closed for a time Wednesday evening, and local officials warned residents near Wolcott in Eagle County to be ready to evacuate due to a wildfire. Officials reported the Red Canyon fire spread to about 10 acres as of 6 p.m. Wednesday and was “rapidly advancing,” before firefighters gained control around 10 p.m. The fire initially closed both lanes of I-70. A pre-evacuation notice remained in place Thursday morning for many residents living north of the interstate between Eagle and Wolcott.

The blaze, now largely contained, is near mile marker 154 along I-70, near Wolcott. Smoke and flames can be seen from the highway.

The fire started at about 3:30 p.m.

I-70 westbound lanes was closed for a time between Exit 163 and Exit 157 (4 miles west of Edwards) at mile point 157. A single lane re-opened around 9 p.m, according to the Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit .

I-70 eastbound lanes reopened at 7:05 p.m.

CDOT briefly rerouted drivers to detour from I-70 onto US-6 between Eagle and Wolcott.

Evacuation information:

Eagle County changed an initial evacuation order to a pre-evacuation notice around 9 p.m. It is for areas around Red Canyon and Horn Ranch, north of I-70 from approximately mile marker 151 to mile marker 154. Details can be found at the Eagle emergency page.

Firefighting effort:

The Upper Colorado River Interagency Fire Management Unit is responding on the scene, in cooperation with the Eagle County Sheriff’s office and CDOT. They said a helicopter was on the scene controlling flames.

Eagle County Sheriff’s Office’ First responders on the scene at the Red Canyon fire burning in Eagle County, on June 18, 2025.

Much of the Western Slope is already under a Red Flag Warning due to wind gusts of 50 mph as well as hot, dry weather.

This is a developing story.

