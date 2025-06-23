Power, cellular, and internet outages spread across the Roaring Fork Valley Monday

Power, cellular, and internet service outages affected homes and businesses across the Roaring Fork Valley Monday.

According to FindEnergy, 3,079 people were experiencing a power outage in Garfield County at 5:22 p.m.

Xcel Energy told Aspen Public Radio in an email that an animal came into contact with equipment, and the outage lasted 12 minutes, after which power was restored to most of those residents.

Cellphone and internet users across the Roaring Fork Valley also saw service disruptions on Monday evening.

According to a Pitkin Alert, the issue was intermittent, with some calls going through while others were unable to connect. In an emergency, the alert advised 911 callers to drive to the nearest fire or police station for assistance.

Brett Loeb, communications director for the Pitkin County Regional Emergency Dispatch Center, said in a text message at 9 p.m. there was "no word" on what caused the outage.

Some Xfinity customers also received text messages about service interruptions, and the company said its teams were working to resolve the issue.

An earlier power outage in Carbondale Saturday affected 2,923 customers and lasted from 7:10 p.m. to 9:43 p.m. due to an equipment failure.