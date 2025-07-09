© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

In Kerr County, a fleet of volunteers bring hot meals to hard-hit neighborhoods

By Erika Ryan,
Tyler BartlamJuana SummersMallory YuVincent Acovino
Published July 9, 2025 at 2:20 PM MDT

Copyright 2025 NPR
Erika Ryan
Erika Ryan is a producer for All Things Considered. She joined NPR after spending 4 years at CNN, where she worked for various shows and CNN.com in Atlanta and Washington, D.C. Ryan began her career in journalism as a print reporter covering arts and culture. She's a graduate of the University of South Carolina, and currently lives in Washington, D.C., with her dog, Millie.
Tyler Bartlam
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Mallory Yu
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Mallory Yu
Vincent Acovino