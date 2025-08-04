Public Lands, Public Voices: A regional call-in show

“Public Lands, Public Voices,” produced by Rocky Mountain Community Radio, was co-hosted by rural climate reporter Caroline Llanes and Dante Filpula Ankney of KHOL in Jackson, Wyo. The live broadcast featured guest Carlie Ideker of the Wyoming Outdoor Council and Steve Bloch, legal director for the Southern Utah Wilderness Alliance.

The discussion centered on the growing threats facing public lands, including recent attempts to sell off land and efforts to roll back existing protections. Callers from across the region shared concerns about oil and gas development, recreation access, and the impacts of climate change on federally managed lands.