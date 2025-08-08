You have heard Nico Muhly's music

Nico Muhly has composed countless film scores, music for TV series, operas that have been staged at the Met, as well as all kinds of chamber and orchestral music. In a recent NPR tribute to the legendary John Williams, one of the people on the show suggested that Nico Muhly might be the heir apparent to the crown now that John Williams has turned 90. He recently performed in Aspen with violinist Pekka Kuusisto in a program that included several of his own chamber pieces. Nico tells APR's Chris Mohr he is taking a break from composing while up here in Aspen, creating music for only two or three hours a day instead of the usual 8 hours back at home!