Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley.
Friday, August 15
On today's newscast: On today's newscast: Crews were able to gain ground on the Lee Fire burning near Meeker and north Rifle but evacuations remained in place Friday morning, Pitkin County is seeking a $340 million airport bond amid uncertain grants, Garfield County Libraries' leadership is criticizing the county's decision to postpone filling a vacant library board seat, and more.
