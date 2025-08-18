© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Local Newscast

Monday, August 18

Aspen Public Radio
Published August 18, 2025 at 9:54 AM MDT
On today's newscast: Wet weather over the weekend helped firefighters continue making progress on the historic Lee Fire near Meeker, the city of Aspen ramped up water-use restrictions last week, coal mining companies say they are poised to grow, particularly at the West Elk Coal Mine in the North Fork Valley, for the third year in a row Colorado lawmakers are headed back to the state capitol for a special legislative session, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or wherever you get your podcasts.
