Monday, August 18

On today's newscast: Wet weather over the weekend helped firefighters continue making progress on the historic Lee Fire near Meeker, the city of Aspen ramped up water-use restrictions last week, coal mining companies say they are poised to grow, particularly at the West Elk Coal Mine in the North Fork Valley, for the third year in a row Colorado lawmakers are headed back to the state capitol for a special legislative session, and more.

