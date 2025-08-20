Wednesday, August 20

On today's newscast: Evacuations were ordered Wednesday morning for residents living near the Derby Fire north of Dotsero, Voces Unidas is calling for an investigation into possible collaboration between the Garfield County Sheriff's Office and ICE, Cornerstone Christian Center's expansion plans were approved without any affordable housing, Latine-led Raizado Festival returns to Aspen, and more.

Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or on your favorite podcast app.