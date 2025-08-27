Regional call-in show on the 109th anniversary of the National Parks Service

August 25, 2025, marked the 109th anniversary of the National Park Service. While many celebrated the milestone, public lands advocates used the occasion to raise concerns about sharp budget cuts to the park system.

Valene MC of KRCL in Salt Lake City and Brody Wilson of KVNF in Paonia co-hosted a regional call-in show featuring Elaine Leslie, a former park superintendent with the National Park Service who now works with the Coalition to Protect National Parks; Davina Smith, a Diné representative with the Bears Ears Inter-Tribal Coalition; and Selam Dickerson of Let's Go Outside SLC .

Copyright 2025 Rocky Mountain Community Radio. This story was shared via Rocky Mountain Community Radio, a network of public media stations in Colorado, Wyoming, Utah, and New Mexico, including Aspen Public Radio.