Frontiers of Knowledge 2025: The Journey of the Universe

As one reviewer of Journey of the Universe wrote, “the co-authors managed to fit 14 billion years of grandeur along with humanity’s most fundamental questions into small spaces…” Go on the ride of a lifetime, from the beginning of this universe to the present, with each chapter—atoms, stars, galaxies, plants, animals, and humans all making their dramatic appearance, each expressing the unfolding intelligence of the cosmic process. Learn how quantum physics unveils a more deeply interconnected universe in which mind and matter cannot be understood as separate, and in which humanity is called to step into a wider and deeper perspective and sense of care.

This panel took place on Saturday, September 13, as part of Frontiers of Knowledge, a day-long symposium featuring an amazing collection of world-renowned speakers conceived by Candice Olson and co-produced by Aspen Public Radio, Center for MINDS, California Institute of Integral Studies and the Mays Family Foundation at the historic Wheeler Opera House in the heart of Aspen, Colorado. Learn more at: frontiersofknowledge.org

Speakers:

Brian Thomas Swimme is Emeritus Professor of Cosmology in the Philosophy, Cosmology, and Consciousness department at California Institute of Integral Studies and Director of the Third Story of the Universe at Human Energy, a public benefit non-profit that focuses on scientific and interdisciplinary research on the future of human collective consciousness. Swimme did his doctoral work in gravitational dynamics at the University of Oregon. He is the host of the Emmy-award winning PBS special Journey of the Universe, written with Mary Evelyn Tucker. Swimme's Cosmogenesis: An Unveiling of the Expanding Universe is an early example of the autocosmology genre combining contemporary science and cosmological phenomenology. His recent book, written with Monica DeRaspe-Bolles, illustrated by Sebastian Swimme, and commissioned by Human Energy, is a companion to the YouTube series with the same title, The Story of the Noosphere.

Mary Evelyn Tucker is co-director with John Grim of the Yale Forum on Religion and Ecology. They are affiliated faculty with the Yale Center for Environmental Justice at the Yale School of the Environment, organized 10 conferences on World Religions and Ecology at Harvard, and were series co-editors for the 10 resulting volumes from Harvard. Her research area is Asian religions and they co-edited Confucianism and Ecology, Buddhism and Ecology, and Hinduism and Ecology, along with authoring Ecology and Religion (Island Press, 2014) with Grim, co-editing the Routledge Handbook of Religion and Ecology (2017) with Willis Jenkins, and co-editing a series on Ecology and Justice from Orbis Books. She has co-created six online courses in Religions and Ecology: Restoring the Earth Community, which includes Indigenous religions, Western religions, and Asian religions.

Jude Currivan is a cosmologist, planetary healer, futurist, award-winning author, film maker and co-founder of WholeWorld-View. She was previously one of the most senior businesswomen in the UK directing operations in 36 countries, has a Master’s degree in Physics from Oxford University specializing in quantum physics and cosmology, and a PhD in Anthropological Archaeology from the University of Reading researching ancient cosmologies. She has travelled to some 80 countries and worked with wisdom keepers from many traditions. She is a life-long researcher into the nature of reality, integrating leading edge science, research into consciousness and universal wisdom teachings into a wholistic worldview, author latterly of The Cosmic Hologram (2017) and The Story of Gaia (2022), filmmaker of A Radical Guide to Reality (2024), Council Member of the Evolutionary Leaders Circle and Associate Member of the Club of Rome. In 2017 she co-founded WholeWorld-View to serve and communicate an emergent unitive worldview and empower conscious evolution.