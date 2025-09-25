Aspen Public Radio's 2025 Election Guide

Editor’s Note: Some ballot issues and candidates are duplicated if they appear on multiple county ballots. Ballot issues for HOAs are not included in this list. Aspen Public Radio’s Election Guide will be updated if new information becomes available until Nov. 4, 2025.

This voter guide includes up-to-date information about registering to vote, polling locations and what’s on the ballots in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.

State and Local Races & Ballot Issues

State Ballot Measures

Proposition LL

Without raising taxes, may the state keep and spend all the revenue generated by the 2022 voter-approved state tax deduction limits on individuals with incomes of $300,000 or more?

Proposition MM

Should state income taxes be increased for people making over $300,000 in federal taxable income a year to support access to healthy food for Colorado kids and families, including the Healthy School Meals for All Program?



Pitkin County

Candidate/Topic

Aspen School District Board Election (Pick three)

Christa Gieszl, Elizabeth Stewart-Severy and William Wallace Burke Gilmore

RFSD School Board Election (District A)

Jodi Barr and Tamara “Tammy” Nimmo

RFSD School Board Election (District E)

Elizabeth Taylor and Kathryn Kuhlenberg

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Board of Directors (District 4)

Jason Schraub, Carolynne Kraemer

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Board of Directors (District 5)

Stefan Reveal

Colorado Mountain College District 1

Markey Butler

Colorado Mountain College District 3

Elizabeth Sass

Colorado Mountain College District 7

Nico Brown

Colorado Mountain College At Large

Beth Helmke & Magda King

Airport Enterprise Fund Bonds 1A

Without changing the tax rate, should Pitkin County increase its debt by up to $340 million to finance the planning, design, renovation, improvement, construction and expansion of the Aspen-Pitkin County Airport?

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2A

Should the city of Aspen increase the sales tax by 0.3% in 2026 and extend it to 2031 to support the Aspen School District?

City of Aspen Ballot Issue 2B

Without increasing taxes, should the city of Aspen's debt be increased by up to $70 million to finance the Lumberyard Affordable Housing Development?

CIty of Aspen Ballot Question 2C

Should the City of Aspen amend its city charter to replace gender specific terms with gender neutral terms?

Town of Snowmass Village Ballot Issue 2D

Should the Town of Snowmass Village increase property taxes to collect up to $1.2 million annually through 2031 for the Aspen School District?

Town of Basalt Issue 3A

Should the town of Basalt increase its lodging tax from 4 to 6% for accommodations rented for less than 30 days at a time to increase the supply of workforce housing and maintain existing units?

Aspen School District Ballot Issue 4A

Should the Aspen School District increase its existing local property tax rate (through a mill levy override) by up to $5 million annually starting in 2025 to support important educational needs like teacher retention, classroom materials, technology, transportation, facilities, and food services?

Aspen School District Ballot Issue 4B

Should the Aspen School District’s debt be increased by up to $95 million to address deferred maintenance issues and improve, upgrade and renovate other facilities?

Aspen Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6A

Should Aspen Fire Protection District taxes be increased by 0.5% to enhance wildfire mitigation, integrate new fire-related technology (such as early detection systems) and attract and retain firefighters?

Aspen Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 6B

Should Aspen Fire Protection District make its current mill levy of 0.24 mills permanent to replace outdated equipment and address deferred infrastructure and maintenance projects?

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Ballot Issue 7A

Should Pitkin, Garfield and southwestern Eagle County establish a 0.25% sales tax to reduce the cost of preschool and child care, expand capacity at child care facilities and increase wages for child care providers?

Basalt Regional Library District Ballot Issue 7B

Without changing the tax rate, should the Basalt Regional Library District extend the current mill levy of 1.08 mills for property taxes to fund ongoing maintenance, retain staff and improve homework support, among other services?

Colorado Mountain College Ballot Issue 7C

Without imposing any new tax, should Colorado Mountain College waive its 5.25% property tax limit for 10 years to invest in housing and educational programs?

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7D

Should Carbondale Fire increase sales taxes by 1.5% to maintain emergency responder staffing in fire and emergency services and fund capital replacements?

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7E

Should Carbondale Fire increase its debt by $30 million, and should property taxes be increased up to $2.8 million annually to construct workforce housing for volunteer and career emergency responders, to build and equip a new fire station and to improve other stations?

Garfield County

Candidate/Topic

Town of Silt Trustee (Choose Four)

Justin Brintnall, Andréia Poston, Alex Sanchez, Derek Hanrahan and Kim Ingelhart

Rifle City Council (Choose Five)

Aaron Cumming, Michael Clancy, Jonathan Rice, Alicia Gresley, Ryan Fideldy, Clint Hostettler, Rick Steffen and Scott Marsh

RE2 School Board Election (District A)

Megan Heil and Darlane Evans

RE2 School Board Election (District E)

Steven Beaulieu

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Board of Directors (District 1 - Pick 1)

Amy Shipley and Claudia Flores Cruz

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Board of Directors (District 2 - Pick 1)

Paul Stanley, Jennifer R. Cook and Jasmin Ramirez

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Board of Directors (District 3 - Pick 1)

Adley Larimer

Town of Silt Ballot Issue 2A

Should there be a new sales tax on the sale of cigarettes and tobacco, amounting to 19 cents per cigarette or $3.80 per pack of cigarettes sold, increasing annually for two years until the tax is 20 cents per cigarette and $4 per pack? If approved, the ballot measure would also include a 40% sales tax on all other tobacco products.

City of Rifle Ballot Issue 2B

Should the city of Rifle increase its lodging tax by 3% on rooms leased or rented for less than 30 days at a time for a total rate of 5.5%? Proceeds would be used for visitor improvements and attractions, historic preservation, special events, beautification projects and promotion of the city.

River Park Metropolitan District Ballot Issue 6A

Shall the River Park Metropolitan District be dissolved pursuant to the Petition and Plan for Dissolution filed on June 11, 2025, with the Garfield County District Court in Case No. 2004CV38?

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Ballot Issue 7A

Should Pitkin, Garfield and southwestern Eagle County establish a 0.25% sales tax, revenue from which would reduce the cost of preschool and child care, expand capacity at child care facilities and increase wages for child care providers.

Grand River Hospital District Ballot Issue 7B

Should Grand River Hospital District increase its debt by $65 million to construct, furnish and equip a new medical clinic building, expanding physical therapy and other clinic services. The funds would also be used to repurpose vacated space in the existing medical building and complete construction in the surgical suite to accommodate new technology.

Colorado Mountain College Ballot Issue 7C

Without imposing any new tax, should Colorado Mountain College waive its 5.25% property tax limit for 10 years to invest in housing and educational programs?

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7D

Should Carbondale Fire increase sales taxes by 1.5% to maintain emergency responder staffing in fire and emergency services and fund capital replacements?

Carbondale and Rural Fire Protection District Ballot Issue 7E

Should Carbondale Fire increase its debt by $30 million, and should property taxes be increased up to $2.8 million annually to construct workforce housing for volunteer and career emergency responders, to build and equip a new fire station and to improve other stations?

Southwestern Eagle County

Candidate/Topic

Ballot issues and races between Dotsero and Vail are not included on this list.

Eagle County Ballot Issue 1A

Should Eagle County increase its lodging tax from 2 to 4% in unincorporated parts of the county to fund affordable housing, child care and the state’s tourism board?

Town of Basalt Ballot Issue 3A

Should the town of Basalt increase its lodging tax from 4 to 6% for accommodations rented for less than 30 days at a time to increase the supply of workforce housing and maintain existing units?

Confluence Early Childhood Development Service District Ballot Issue 7A

Should Pitkin, Garfield and southwestern Eagle County establish a 0.25% sales tax, revenue from which would reduce the cost of preschool and child care, expand capacity at child care facilities and increase wages for child care providers.

Basalt Regional Library District Ballot Issue 7B

Without changing the tax rate, should the Basalt Regional Library District extend the current mill levy of 1.08 mills for property taxes to fund ongoing maintenance, retain staff and improve homework support, among other services?

Colorado Mountain College Ballot Issue 7C

Should Colorado Mountain College waive its 5.25% property tax limit for 10 years to invest in housing and nurse and automotive training?



How To Vote: Step-by-step

Register to Vote Every voter in Colorado receives a ballot by mail. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with the mailing address that you provided when you registered. If you are unsure if you are already registered, check here . If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election. Research your candidates and ballot measuresUtilize this election guide and other reputable sources to understand your choices. The Colorado "Blue Book" and local ballot issue notices (also called TABOR notices, referencing the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights) can provide additional information on many ballot measures. Find your polling locationPolling locations are listed below Make sure you have the proper identificationAll voters who vote in-person must provide identification. While there are many forms of acceptable identification, most voters find it convenient to bring their Colorado driver's license or Colorado ID. A Colorado ID is available at no cost to those who are eligible. Cast your ballotMail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day, November 5. If you want to vote in-person, you may return your mail ballot and vote in-person at a voter service and polling center. Even if you do not return your mail ballot you may still vote in person.

Familiarize yourself with your 2025 sample ballot

Track the status of your mail-in ballot

Election Day Q&As

Local Polling Centers

If you wish to vote in-person, you may do so at a voter service and polling center (VSPC). If you plan to vote in person, you can register to vote through Election Day at a local voter service and polling center.

The first day early in-person voting and ballot drop off will be accepted is October 21.

Garfield County VSPCs

Glenwood Springs Community Center (early in-person voting available)

Garfield County Fairgrounds South Hall, Rifle (early in-person voting available)

Carbondale Town Hall (Election Day only)

Parachute Town Hall (Election Day only)

24/7 ballot drop boxes

Carbondale Town Hall

Garfield County Courthouse, Glenwood Springs

New Castle Town Hall

Silt Town Hall

Garfield County Administration Building D, Rifle

Parachute Town Hall

Eagle County VSPCs

Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Eagle (early in-person voting available)

Town of Avon Municipal Building (early in-person voting available)

Clerk & Recorder’s Office, El Jebel (early in-person voting available)

The Grand View - Vail (early in-person voting available, starting 10/30)

24/7 ballot drop boxes

Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Eagle

Clerk & Recorder’s Office, El Jebel

Town of Avon municipal building

Town of Vail municipal building

Town of Gypsum municipal building

Town of Basalt municipal building

Mountain Recreation Field House, Edwards

Pitkin County VSPCs

Pitkin County Administration Building, Aspen (early in-person voting available)

24/7 ballot drop boxes

Pitkin County Administration Building, Aspen

Snowmass Village Town Hall

Basalt Town Hall

Local Government Information

You can find more information about how to vote in specific upcoming elections through your local government’s website.

Our Mission

Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.

We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage this year, and into the future. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.

That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.

You can also reach out to us any time, at news@aspenpublicradio.org. We’ll consider your ideas, and possibly use them as a basis for further reporting, as we continue to cover the civic process from Aspen to Parachute.