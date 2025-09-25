Aspen Public Radio's 2025 Election Guide
Editor’s Note: Some ballot issues and candidates are duplicated if they appear on multiple county ballots. Ballot issues for HOAs are not included in this list. Aspen Public Radio’s Election Guide will be updated if new information becomes available until Nov. 4, 2025.
This voter guide includes up-to-date information about registering to vote, polling locations and what’s on the ballots in Pitkin, Eagle and Garfield counties.
State and Local Races & Ballot Issues
How To Vote: Step-by-step
- Register to VoteEvery voter in Colorado receives a ballot by mail. Your ballot will arrive in the mail with the mailing address that you provided when you registered. If you are unsure if you are already registered, check here. If you want to receive your ballot by mail, you must update your registration at least eight days before an election.
- Research your candidates and ballot measuresUtilize this election guide and other reputable sources to understand your choices. The Colorado "Blue Book" and local ballot issue notices (also called TABOR notices, referencing the Taxpayer's Bill of Rights) can provide additional information on many ballot measures.
- Find your polling locationPolling locations are listed below
- Make sure you have the proper identificationAll voters who vote in-person must provide identification. While there are many forms of acceptable identification, most voters find it convenient to bring their Colorado driver's license or Colorado ID. A Colorado ID is available at no cost to those who are eligible.
- Cast your ballotMail-in ballots must be received by the county clerk and recorder no later than 7:00 PM on Election Day, November 5. If you want to vote in-person, you may return your mail ballot and vote in-person at a voter service and polling center. Even if you do not return your mail ballot you may still vote in person.
Familiarize yourself with your 2025 sample ballot
Track the status of your mail-in ballot
Local Polling Centers
If you wish to vote in-person, you may do so at a voter service and polling center (VSPC). If you plan to vote in person, you can register to vote through Election Day at a local voter service and polling center.
The first day early in-person voting and ballot drop off will be accepted is October 21.
- Glenwood Springs Community Center (early in-person voting available)
- Garfield County Fairgrounds South Hall, Rifle (early in-person voting available)
- Carbondale Town Hall (Election Day only)
- Parachute Town Hall (Election Day only)
24/7 ballot drop boxes
- Carbondale Town Hall
- Garfield County Courthouse, Glenwood Springs
- New Castle Town Hall
- Silt Town Hall
- Garfield County Administration Building D, Rifle
- Parachute Town Hall
- Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Eagle (early in-person voting available)
- Town of Avon Municipal Building (early in-person voting available)
- Clerk & Recorder’s Office, El Jebel (early in-person voting available)
- The Grand View - Vail (early in-person voting available, starting 10/30)
24/7 ballot drop boxes
- Clerk & Recorder’s Office, Eagle
- Clerk & Recorder’s Office, El Jebel
- Town of Avon municipal building
- Town of Vail municipal building
- Town of Gypsum municipal building
- Town of Basalt municipal building
- Mountain Recreation Field House, Edwards
- Pitkin County Administration Building, Aspen (early in-person voting available)
24/7 ballot drop boxes
- Pitkin County Administration Building, Aspen
- Snowmass Village Town Hall
- Basalt Town Hall
Local Government Information
You can find more information about how to vote in specific upcoming elections through your local government’s website.
- Pitkin County
- Eagle County
- Garfield County
- Town of Carbondale
- Town of Basalt
- Town of Snowmass Village
- City of Glenwood Springs
Our Mission
Aspen Public Radio’s mission is to support, nourish, and enrich our community by providing informative, entertaining, and educational radio and digital programming in a reliable and professional manner.
We’re using our mission statement to guide our election coverage this year, and into the future. We aim to focus on impact and context — showing how candidates and ballot measures will affect our community. And we want to make sure our stories are accessible and engaging, so voters can make informed decisions.
That’s why we created this election guide, with information on how to vote, details on local forums, and links to coverage from multiple sources, including our own stories. We’ll be updating it throughout the election season.
