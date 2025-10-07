Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Tuesday, October 7
On today's newscast: Colorado courts are allowing employers to withhold local resident's wages over unpaid medical bills, Basalt's library is asking voters to permanently extend a property tax, eight candidates are vying for five seats in the Rifle City Council election, APCHA is cracking down on people who aren't using their homes as a primary residence, and more.
