Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Wednesday, October 8
On today's newscast: Emergency crews responded to several fires and a utility equipment explosion in the Aspen area this week, candidates for the Roaring Fork School board debate concealed carry and safety policies, voters will decide whether to form a special tax district to fund childcare, library leaders to discuss impact of local and national book banning efforts, and more.
Tune in every weekday morning on our website, or on your favorite podcast app.