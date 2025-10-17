Zombie Trees can be dangerous

Fall is a time to enjoy the changing colors of the trees. But some trees can be dangerous. They’re called zombie trees and are responsible for dozens of deaths each year.

“Zombie trees” are trees that may look alive but are in a state of demise.

During the fall’s peak growing season, trees that look half dead – whether they are in a public park or your yard – can pose a significant risk, said Las Vegas arborist Ken Busse.

“If you have children and they’re playing in the backyard and your tree’s half dead, half alive – a small branch falling from 10-15 feet in the air and hits a child in the head, could be a big injury.”

Trees can be compromised by wind and ice storms as well as by ongoing issues like drought and pollutants.

“When they salt highways or roads that salt can wash off and the trees pick that up and can cause problems down the road,” Busse said.

Busse advises people to look out for ailing trees at parks but noted that trees don’t always show obvious signs of distress. Some can rot from the inside due to infestation or disease. Busse also recommends having trees on your property inspected annually.