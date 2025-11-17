© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
A new book exploring Yurok land, water, and life

Boise State Public Radio News | By Daniel Spaulding
Published November 17, 2025 at 5:00 PM MST
The Water Remembers is a blend of memoir and history about Amy Bowers Cordalis' family and the Yurok struggle to protect the Klamath River
Book cover image courtesy of Little, Brown and Company
Amy Bowers Cordalis is a Yurok attorney who has fought to protect her people's land, water, and way of life. Our Living Lands producer Daniel Spaulding spoke to Cordalis about her new book, The Water Remembers.

"One thing my dad says is we have fished the same salmon runs in the same exact places for so long that we and the fish now share the same DNA," Cordalis said. "So I like to think I'm part Chinook salmon too."

Daniel Spaulding