Friday, November 21

In today's newscast: The Aspen, Roaring Fork and Garfield Re-2 school districts are moving up the age cutoff for kindergarten enrollment starting next year; the town of Rifle has a new housing study and action plan; and the Colorado River District is set to co-manage one of the oldest water rights on the Colorado River in Glenwood Canyon — the Shoshone water right.

