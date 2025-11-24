Shut down delays federal help for low-income households to pay utility bills

Some people who qualify for assistance to pay their utility bills might struggle to get funds this winter as federal assistance is delayed due in part to the shutdown.

Payments for the Low-Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) have been delayed due to the government shutdown that ended earlier this month. The program lost staff this year amid the Trump administration’s federal workforce cuts which may also contribute to delays, said Mark Wolfe executive director of the National Energy Assistance Directors Association – composed of state LIHEAP directors.

LIHEP helped about 6 million people across the country in 2024 pay their electric bills. Funds are allocated to a state based on its share of low-income residents and weather conditions. Wolf says utility costs increased this year, leaving many households behind on their energy bills.

“About one out of six households are behind on their home energy bills. Without this funding they’d fall further behind. They could be shut off from power if they can’t pay their bill. LIHEAP helps prevent that,” said Wolfe.

Assistance is needed more than ever, said Wolfe, with energy costs increasing this year.

“Electricity is about 10-11% more than last year. Natural gas is about 8% more than last year. So, families on average will see a higher utility bill this winter for home heating,” said Wolfe.

A total of 31 senators, including several from Arizona, Nevada and New Mexico, signed a letter to the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) urging the department to expedite LIHEAP assistance payments. HHS announced this week that the funds should be distributed by the end this month.

Meanwhile, many recipients of the program may have to work out payment plans with local utility companies.