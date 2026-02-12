Aspen Public Radio broadcasts live local and regional news throughout the daily broadcast of Morning Edition, exploring topics and issues which affect the lives and interests of those who live, work, and play here in the Roaring Fork Valley. Below you can find a compilation of each morning’s newscasts presented as a single file, which is generally posted daily by 10 a.m. You can also subscribe to the “Aspen Public Radio Newscast” as a podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or Stitcher.
Thursday, February 12
On today's newscast: A new bill in Colorado could require social media companies to respond more quickly to search warrants from state law enforcement, ridership of Snowmass Village’s shared bikes increased more than 500% last year, and Aspen City Council unanimously selected 520 Grill to lease the subsidized restaurant space at 455 Rio Grande Place, and more.