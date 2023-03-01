© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Aspen Mountain, Aspen Highlands extend their seasons

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 1, 2023 at 12:08 PM MST
Partygoers attend closing day festivities at Aspen Highlands on April 10, 2022.
Matt Power
/
Courtesy of Aspen Skiing Company
Partygoers attend closing day festivities at Aspen Highlands on April 10, 2022. This winter, the Highlands ski season has been extended until April 16, 2023. Aspen Mountain will also get an extended season with a new scheduled closing day of April 23.

Aspen Skiing Company is extending the ski season at Aspen Mountain and Aspen Highlands.

Ajax will now be open through Sunday, April 23 instead of April 16, and Highlands will be open through Sunday, April 16 instead of April 9.

The Snowmass Ski Area is still slated to close on April 16, and Buttermilk is scheduled to close April 2.

According to a press release, Snowmass and Highlands have already received about 300 inches of snowfall this season, which is close to the season average for snowfall totals at those areas. The Aspen Snowmass app reports an 82-inch base at Highlands and an 80-inch base at Snowmass; Ajax is reporting a 53-inch base and Buttermilk is reporting a 46-inch base.

SkiCo’s senior vice president of mountain operations Katie Ertl said in a press release that the 2022-23 ski season “has been one of the best winters for consistent snow that we’ve seen in recent history.”

“Every month since October has exceeded the monthly average snowfall, and temperatures have remained cool overall.” Ertl said. “With March and April snowfall still to come, it looks promising to be an outstanding spring.”

Skiers and snowboarders have already benefited from an early-season extension, too: SkiCo opened Ajax five days earlier than planned on Nov. 19.

Additional details about late-season ticket pricing and skier services will be announced at a later date.

