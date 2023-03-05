© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Boyd Billings

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published March 5, 2023 at 9:13 PM MST
Boyd Billings carries an easy-to-spot ski past the grandstands near the finish line of the World Cup ski races in Aspen Mountain on March 4. He painted his face red, white and blue for the races, which ran March 3-5 at Ajax.
The World Cup men’s ski races at Aspen Mountain this weekend filled the grandstands near the finish line with a colorful sea of fans.

Among the flags and cowbells and ski sweaters, it might have been hard to pick out any one face from the crowd — with one notable exception.

Born-and-raised Aspenite Boyd Billings was easy to spot at the downhill races: He painted his face red, white and blue, donned a red and white ski suit and carried one long, bright red racing ski just about everywhere he went. He considers himself a “big fan” of World Cup ski races, evidenced this weekend by his patriotic ensemble.

“Aspen is skiing, skiing is Aspen,” he said from an interview in the grandstands near the finish line on March 3. “It’s everything.”

These days, though, Billings says he’s more of a race spectator than a competitor.

“Wish I could be up there with them,” he said. “But since I’m 65 years old now, I don’t downhill much any more — only in my mind."

Billings still skis plenty for fun, though. And you might recognize his first name from one sign on Aspen Mountain.

He’s the one who builds the “Boyd’s Bump” jump on the Ridge of Bell run, where skiers and snowboarders launch into the air as an end-of-season tradition.

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
