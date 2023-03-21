Anderson Ranch to honor Christian Marclay with International Artist Award this summer

Anderson Ranch Arts Center will honor visual artist and composer Christian Marclay with its prestigious International Artist Award at the Snowmass Village arts hub’s annual Recognition Week this summer, according to a press release sent on Tuesday.

The award honors “globally-recognized artists who demonstrate the highest level of artistic achievement and whose careers have fundamentally influenced contemporary art.”

Past honorees include Yinka Shonibare, Simone Leigh and Ai Weiwei.

Marclay has long worked in visual mediums like collages, painting and photography as well as audio works like “sound collages” — fragmented records reassembled to create different compositions — and video installations that combine sight and sound.

The Swiss-American artists’ work was featured in a comprehensive survey at the Centre Pompidou in Paris earlier this year and has been exhibited in prominent international museums.

“Over his 40-year career, Christian has been a pioneer in making work that is a fusion of fine art and audio cultures … in a way that aligns perfectly with the Ranch's rich history of art making incorporating a wide array of media,” Anderson Ranch President and CEO Peter Waanders said in the release.

Courtesy of Anderson Ranch Arts Center Curator and arts patron Dana Farouki will receive the Service to the Arts Award at Anderson Ranch Arts Center’s annual Recognition Week this summer. The award goes to “arts advocates who demonstrate the highest level of leadership, integrity and vision.”

Anderson Ranch will also honor curator and arts patron Dana Farouki with its “Service to the Arts Award,” which is presented to “arts advocates who demonstrate the highest level of leadership, integrity and vision.”

Past honorees include Bunny and Charles Burson, Debra and Dennis Scholl and Soledad and Robert Hurst.

Farouki has “longtime connections to the Aspen/Snowmass area and Anderson Ranch,” Waanders said in the release.

“Farouki’s advocacy for Middle Eastern art as a curator, cultural patron and entrepreneur has established her as an important and pioneering leader in the international arts community,” Waanders said. “Her leadership at a broad array of cultural institutions represents the highest level of integrity, vision and generosity of spirit.”

Anderson Ranch will award the honors during Recognition Week, which runs July 10-15 and raises friends to support the arts center’s educational programs and student scholarships.

The Recognition Dinner on July 13 will include an awards presentation as well as an auction for Anderson Ranch’s programs. Programming also includes the beloved Annual Art Auction and Community Picnic on July 15.