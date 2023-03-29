“Dogs of Aspen” photo series nets $62,000 for Friends of Aspen Animal Shelter nonprofit

Photographer Gray Malin’s “Dogs of Aspen” series has raised $62,000 for the Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter nonprofit through proceeds from the first year of sales, according to a press release.

Malin attributes the large check to the success of the “Dogs of Aspen” series, which features elegant pups on Aspen Mountain and at The Little Nell. Online sales launched in January 2022 and proceeds from the first year were earmarked for the shelter from the get-go.

Malin said worked with The Little Nell to identify the shelter as the recipient.

“We chose the Aspen Animal Shelter for obvious reasons,” Malin said in an interview. “And you know what's so amazing about it is for me as an artist, I get to come into a small community like Aspen and make artwork, but it feels so much better … when you know you're making something that will ultimately give back to the community. Knowing that at the beginning is empowering.”

The nonprofit branch known as Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter is headquartered at the shelter and was founded in 1999 to raise funds for the design and build of the current shelter building. The organization is now dedicated to “combating pet overpopulation and the consequences thereof,” according to its website.

Seth Sachson is the director of the Aspen Animal Shelter and the president of the Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter.

“Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter is ecstatic to be chosen as the beneficiary of the Dogs of Aspen photo series,” Sachson said in a press release. “This incredibly generous contribution will help us to continue to make a difference for the animals of Aspen, Pitkin County and beyond.”

In the release, Friends of the Aspen Animal Shelter board member Bland Nesbit says the donation will help fund spay and neuter clinics in our region.

In addition to the shelter’s existing program with 23 participating veterinarians, the shelter has also started sponsoring clinics in areas like the Four Corners region.

“With this incredibly generous gift from Gray Malin’s ‘Dogs of Aspen’ series in conjunction with The Little Nell, we will be

able to fund more of these special weekend clinics where as many as 100 animals can be neutered in one day,” Nesbit said in the release. “We are so grateful for this amazing gift.”