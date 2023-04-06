© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
APR20_webHeader_SpringVersion4
Arts & Culture
Lift Lines
"Lift Lines" is a new series from Aspen Public Radio that shares the joys of winter sports, broadcast throughout the week as part of our morning ski report. Reporter Kaya Williams brings her microphone to the chairlifts, gondolas and trails of the Roaring Fork Valley to ask people why they love sliding on snow.

Lift Lines: Whitney Wickens

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published April 6, 2023 at 5:22 PM MDT
Patroller Whitney Wickens (left) and a group of young participants watch another patroller demonstrate first aid skills at a Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol Clinic at Snowmass Ski Area on March 25.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Patroller Whitney Wickens (left) and a group of young participants watch another patroller demonstrate first aid skills at a Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol Clinic at Snowmass Ski Area on March 25. The clinic involved several different stations with lessons focused on first aid, avalanche safety and mountain rescue techniques.

The Wild Skills Junior Ski Patrol Clinic brought about 20 young participants to Snowmass Ski Area last month for on-mountain safety lessons and encouragement from local female patrollers.

A nonprofit called SheJumps helped organize the event, which was specifically for girls and nonbinary kids in middle and high school.

Patroller Whitney Wickens, also known as “Ginger Biscuit,” came over from Buttermilk Mountain to help out with the event.

“I would love to have been a part of something like this when I was a kid, so it's pretty cool,” she said during a ride up the Elk Camp Gondola with some participants and volunteers. “I came out here as a liftie, a snowboarder, and the first day I met ski patrol, I was like, that's what I have to do.”

Wickens has been a patroller for about two years and said she might have pursued the career earlier if she had an opportunity like this one to engage with role models in the profession.

“I think it would have shaped my life a little bit differently,” she said.

You can hear more about the clinic next week in a feature on Aspen Public Radio.

Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
