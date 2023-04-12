© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture

Local student production puts a new spin on ‘Mamma Mia’

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published April 12, 2023 at 9:39 PM MDT
Two young women rehearse a song in "Mamma Mia" at Basalt Middle School
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Basalt High School seniors Ella Gutierrez (as Sophie, left) and Jenna Power Smith (as Sky, right) perform at a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. The role as character Sophie's fiancée is typically performed by a man, but the local production has chosen to cast both Sophie and Sky as women.

If you’ve seen the movie “Mamma Mia,” you’ll probably recognize the classic ABBA soundtrack and kooky plot of the stage production featuring local middle and high school students in Basalt this week.

The premise: A young woman named Sophie, living on a Greek island with her single mother Donna, invites three men who could be her father to her wedding. Antics, naturally, ensue.

But at the local shows, staged at Basalt Middle School from Thursday through Sunday, audiences may also notice some changes, namely in the casting of some starring roles.

Sophie’s fiancée Sky, a role usually played by a man, is a woman in this production, performed by Basalt High School senior Jenna Power Smith.

Jenna Power Smith (as Sky) catches Ella Gutierrez (as Sophie) while dancing at a rehearsal of “Mamma Mia” in the Basalt Middle School auditorium
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Jenna Power Smith (as Sky) catches Ella Gutierrez (as Sophie) while dancing at a rehearsal of "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. The musical features classic ABBA songs and large-scale dance numbers to match.

“It’s different and it’s fun and I feel so accepting, and [feel] how accepting they’ve been of me to be cast as this role,” Power Smith said in an interview during tech rehearsals on Tuesday. “And honestly, I don’t think people will see it as this big difference, almost, because in all honesty, it’s just about the energy and the music and the love I have for my fiancée.”

Basalt High senior Ella Gutierrez agrees with Power Smith. She said the show is about how it feels, not what the cast looks like.

“We aren't addressing [the casting], and I feel like that should just be something that doesn't have to be addressed,” Gutierrez said.

But she also sees the significance of her casting as Sophie, a role typically played by a blond, white woman.

Basalt High School senior Ella Gutierrez performs as Sophie at a rehearsal for “Mamma Mia” in the Basalt Middle School auditorium
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Basalt High School senior Ella Gutierrez performs as Sophie at a rehearsal for "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. Gutierrez, who identifies as a woman of color, sees the significance of representation on the stage as she plays a role typically filled by a white woman.

“I am a woman of color, … and I love being able to play it as me,” Gutierrez said. “It’s so fun. I just wish that when I was younger I could see someone who looked like me on stage, growing up, because I think I would have just felt so much better about myself … because I think I would have just felt so much better about myself and about the industry, I think it would have been amazing.”
Sonya Meyer is the show’s director, choreographer, set designer and costume designer. (The show also has production help from Music Director and Producer Christina Wenning, Assistant Director Betsy Zaubler and Assistant Choreographer Vreni Nielsen.)

Meyer said she chose “Mamma Mia” for this year’s production because the show is rich in strong female roles.

“It's true, we have great female friendships, a great mother and daughter relationship, and the dads are kind of the extra bonus that Sophie wants, but it makes sense that the women are the strong members of the story,” Meyer said.

Students rehearse for "Mamma Mia" in costumes as characters Sam, Bill and Harry
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Students perform as Sam, Bill and Harry (left to right) in a rehearsal of "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. The musical's kooky plot suggests any one of the three could be the father of protagonist Sophie, who invites them to her wedding.

Casting Sky as a woman augmented that roster, she said.

“I thought, “We’re in 2023, it's a love story, but having a female Sky just felt like the obvious choice really, to me,” Meyer said.”I've always been in musical theater my whole life, and I always think … there's not as many roles for women, as I think there should be.”

That aspect of the show stood out to Basalt High senior Evie Becker, who stars as Donna in “Mamma Mia” and also played Maria in last year’s production of “The Sound of Music.”

“There's a lot of shows — “Sound of Music,” for example — where a lot of the time, the main purpose of some women in these shows is just to like, get married at the end and kind of fulfill a plot device,” Becker said. “And it's really, really awesome to see how this story is based on the fact that these women are people, they make mistakes, they have relationships, and they love each other, but they're human.”

Basalt High School senior Evie Becker, as Donna, sings a song from “Mamma Mia” while wearing a pink feather boa
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Basalt High School senior Evie Becker, as Donna, rehearses a song from "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. The production features students from six different campuses in the Roaring Fork School District.

There’s a message in there that Becker says will resonate with audiences, too.

“No matter how much they mess up, no matter how much things go wrong, they still love each other,” Becker said. “And it's still that fact that you never hate them. … You know that from your own life, it's not perfect, and that's OK.”

The production this week features students from Basalt High School, Basalt Middle School, Roaring Fork High School, Carbondale Middle School, Bridges High School and Glenwood Springs High School. Tickets are $10 for students and $15 for general admission on Eventbrite and at the door of the shows.

Three young women sing a song into microphones while wearing sparkling disco costumes at a "Mamma Mia" rehearsal
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Basalt High School senior Evie Becker performs "Dancing Queen" as Donna with "The Dynamos" in a rehearsal of "Mamma Mia" in the Basalt Middle School auditorium on April 10. Becker says the musical stands out for its strong female roles in a theater landscape where other shows often use women as a "plot device."
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
