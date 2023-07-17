© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Arts & Culture

72 year-old runner approaches goal, running 91 of 100 marathons Saturday in Aspen

Aspen Public Radio | By Halle Zander
Published July 17, 2023 at 7:20 PM MDT
Gloria Vasquez waves on the Rio Grande Trail between Aspen and Basalt in Pitkin County during the Aspen Valley Marathon on July 15. This race was her 91st race in her career, and she hopes to run 100 races before she turns 100 years old.
Ashleigh N. DeLuca
/
Courtesy Photo
Gloria Vasquez has a big goal: to run 100 marathons before she’s 100 years old, and she’s well on her way.

This weekend, Vasquez finished the Aspen Valley Marathon, her 91st marathon, at 72 years old, along a course that led runners from Aspen to Basalt.

Vasquez plans to run the New York City Marathon for her final race, and after that, become a coach for other racers.

Vasquez shared her story on July 16 with reporter Halle Zander, who recorded this audio postcard inside Basalt’s Two Rivers Bar & Cafe near the finish line.

Gloria Vasquez: My name is Gloria Vasquez, and I grew up in Colombia. I started running very early because I was the errand girl in my family, so I went to run the errands, so I had to be fast. That’s why I became a runner.

I was in a bad marriage there, and my whole family was here already, and I was the last one left there with four kids by myself.

My husband didn't want to come to the United States. Finally, [I] decided to leave him with my four kids because life was hard with him. He became an alcoholic and very abusive.

I made the decision to leave him, and I went far away — from one part of Colombia to another part — far away [so] that he wouldn’t find me. I had papers because he was very abusive, so I had papers from the government that will protect me with my kids. So everybody got in together, my sisters and everybody sponsored me, and [it] took three years for me to come to [the] United States with my four kids. A blessing in disguise, the minute I touched here, I was so happy.

You know where the best thing that I got here? Laundry. I don't have to do laundry anymore by hand. When my sister took me to a laundromat, you put your clothes here, they get washed, you dry them here, [and] you’re done. I love to do laundry.

I work. I'm a cosmetologist. I had my own business for about 25 years, so I worked really hard because I’m a single mother with four kids, but I made time to run always.

In New York, it was a race in town and I said, “Let me join the race.” And I won the race. I was fast. I don't even think that I was that fast. One of the prizes was to enter [the] New York City Marathon. After I ran the first New York City [Marathon], I was hooked. So I [ran] every year for every year for 15 years. I did New York City. I did Boston. I love to run. I just love to run. The freedom, it’s so peaceful. Any problem that I have, I run it out.

When I was little, and I was doing my errands at my house, at night, I always dreamed that I was running so fast that I [flew] over the trees.

I enjoyed every minute of this race, and I said “I don't care what time I finish. I'm going to enjoy this race because this is natural beauty.” The one I like the most is that we run along the river, the Rio Grande [trail], to hear the water. The sound of the water was running. The mountains are gorgeous. Wherever I look, I keep stopping and take pictures and video.

I met somebody at the race. He was running and he said, “Oh, I admire you. You’re taking pictures. You’re not in a hurry to finish.” I said, “It’s such a beautiful race. I’m not in a hurry. Whatever time I get there, I get there. I don’t care.” So then he starts running with me, taking pictures, and we start talking. And all of a sudden, his feet were hurting him badly. By the nine-mile point, he has to take off his shoes. He starts walking barefoot. He says, “if I can stay with you, I'll be so happy.” I said, “Don’t worry, you are going to stay with me.”

I’m breathing [in] these beautiful mountains and this beautiful scenery. I used to be fast. I run Boston five times fast, fast and furious always, but races like this that [are] such a beauty, I don’t care. So I stayed with him. You know, I helped somebody. I love to help people.

Halle Zander
Halle Zander is a broadcast journalist and the afternoon anchor on Aspen Public Radio during "All Things Considered." Her work has been recognized by the Public Media Journalists Association, the Colorado Broadcasters Association, and the Society of Professional Journalists.
