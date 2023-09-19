Buzzworthy movies pack the lineup of 44th Aspen Filmfest

The 44th annual Aspen Filmfest opens tonight, kicking off a week of thought-provoking movies curated by Aspen Film at the Isis Theatre.

The first screenings of the festival include a documentary, “The Mission,” about a missionary's news-making death on a remote island, and “She Came to Me,” a star-studded comedy about several quirky relationships. Between now and Sunday, there are 16 showings planned, featuring some of the most buzzworthy films of the year — several of which have already claimed awards at major film festivals like Sundance and Cannes.

“Anatomy of a Fall” (screening Sept. 22) earned a coveted Palme d’Or at Cannes this spring, and France’s Academy Awards committee has already shortlisted it for submission to the Oscars’ “Best International Feature” category. “The Taste of Things” (Sept. 21) is also on that shortlist; it won Cannes’ Best Director award for Trần Anh Hùng, who also wrote the script.

Other notables include “Nyad,” the first narrative feature from Oscar-winning filmmakers Jimmy Chin and Elizabeth Chai Vasharelyi (showing Sept. 23) and “The Pigeon Tunnel,” a documentary that features the last known interview with spy novelist John le Carré (Sept. 24).

Hollywood strikes shape festival lineup

The number of screenings this fall is roughly par for the course at Filmfest. But if you asked Aspen Film’s Susan Wrubel how things were going to shake out earlier this summer?

“I thought, ‘oh my God, we're not getting any movies, this is going to be a disaster,’” Wrubel said in an interview last month.

Hollywood writers and actors are on strike right now, and that means stars aren’t available for the usual press tours. Wrubel said movie studios have been pushing back their release dates, and that impacted what was available for FilmFest.

But the shuffle also opened the door for more independent films and documentaries to shine.

“I'm very proud of the docs that we have coming for Filmfest this year,” Wrubel said. “So I would say that, because documentaries don't have actors, this has really opened up the field for documentary (works).”

And postponed release dates for some films might bode well for Aspen Film’s Academy Screenings festival in December; Wrubel said that program will be “incredibly robust” this year.

This post will be updated with more on today’s films and what’s to come.