Aspen Hall of Fame seeks nominations for 2024 inductees

The Aspen Hall of Fame is now accepting nominations for people to induct next spring.

According to Hall of Fame President Pat Bingham, the awards recognize people who have had a lasting impact on Aspen in pretty much any manner — “physically, spiritually, ethically, intellectually, economically,” or even all of the above.

“They’ve done good for the Aspen community,” Bingham said.

She says the criteria are broad, but the awards are really about the people who make Aspen unique.

“It isn't limited, as I say, to maybe how much you volunteered in a certain organization — it’s not limited to that,” Bingham said. “It really is more the color, the flavor, the impact that you've had on the community.”

Take Hall of FamerJohn Keleher for instance.

Through a career in construction, he helped build landmarks like the Benedict Music Tent, the Silver Queen Gondola Building, and the Aspen Fire Station. But he’s also been involved with the ski club, the hospital, and the school district; Keleher remains an active member of the Aspen Rotary and an engaged parishioner at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, too.

He even gave the high school commencement speech a few decades ago.

“And my theme was, ‘be a participant,” Keleher said. “And that's what I think that what I've tried to do, is to participate in the community and to be active in all aspects of it.

Keleher says it’s an honor to be in the Hall of Fame among other participants in the community, like cowboy skier Tony Vagneur, journalist Mary Eshbaugh Hayes and engineer Nick DeWolf.

Other inductees include skiing pioneers like Fred Iselin and Friedl Pfeifer, restaurateurs like Peter and Barbara Guy, and big-picture thinkers like Walter and Elizabeth Paepcke — the couple who shaped modern Aspen.

If you want to submit a nomination for this year’s inductees, the form is open through October 31st at aspenhalloffame.org.