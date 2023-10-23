VOICES co-founder Barbara Reese brought ‘joy’ to life and the performing arts

Barbara Reese, the co-founder of performing arts nonprofit “VOICES,” died on Sept. 17 after a battle with cancer.

Her organization continues to produce theater inspired by real-life moments, encouraging actors to share personal stories on the stage. The program started with a focus on youth, and has since expanded to include people of all ages.

Reese was also a children’s book author, teacher, and active member of the Aspen Poets’ Society, as well as a board member for Aspen Words.

Reporter Kaya Williams spoke with three women who have worked with VOICES to learn more about the lasting impact Reese had on the community.

Renee Prince is the founding executive director of VOICES, who established the nonprofit with Reese; MinTze Wu is the current executive and artistic director of VOICES, and Cassidy Willey is the director of education and outreach.

You can hear the audio version of their conversation using the “listen” button above, or read a lightly edited transcript of the radio story below. This interview has been condensed; the audio version also includes quotes and music from several recent VOICES shows (quotes are denoted in italics in the transcript), as well as a piano cover of “Laughter in the Rain,” recorded by musician Paul Fredricksen.

Renee Prince: Barbara's vision came from a very personal need and desire to share with others what she found so healing for herself when she found poetry.

She was able to see that not every person, not every child is going to necessarily resonate with poetry, some may express themselves best through dance and movement, some through music, some through theater, or writing. And so when she founded VOICES, it was very important to her that it encapsulated all of the arts so that we could include as many people as possible underneath that big beautiful umbrella of self expression and creativity.

Cassidy Willey: It's not just people who have a background in theater-making or visual art or music. It's people that have a background in all of those things, or perhaps none of those things. And everyone comes in in a really democratic way on the same level, as human beings first.

MinTze Wu: Really for me, I pride myself for being a performing artist for all my life. And it wasn't until I participated in the “Women's VOICES” project that I went into this place of vulnerability I never knew existed, and I had to break through myself.

Willey: You see people’s vulnerabilities and people’s potential as well.

Travis Wilson (performing in “A Green Bird on Orange Trees,” a “Queer VOICES” production): I know we’ve felt alone for the longest time, unloveable even, but I’m ok with waiting now. I’ve kind of grown to love my ‘me’ time.

Hattison Rensberry (in “A Green Bird on Orange Trees”): In some times that seem like evening she speaks to herself, the sound washing over each slab of stone, and plank of wood.

Willey: We develop more empathy throughout the process. So I think a lot of deep relationships have been formed through VOICES.

We have teenagers who did our program, who are still friends to this day, and who have even come back and participated with some of our programs as adults, which is really remarkable. And I think a testament to Barbara's vision that you plant that seed early, you value people as creators, you give them the tools, you give them the space and you let them fly.

Willey (directing “Precious and Endless,” part of a “Sage VOICES” program): So, Sages, remember on the dancing, when you feel moved to join, join and don’t look back.

Courtesy of VOICES VOICES co-founder Barbara Reese (center, in red scarf) smiles for a photo with Cassidy Willey (standing left of Reese) and a group of students at Glenwood Springs Middle School after a performance. Reese was a strong believer in the power of creative self-expression for youth and people of all ages.

Prince: I think a central idea for her was the belief in deep, transformative work. So spending a lot of time with small groups of people, and that speaks to her wisdom. It speaks to her vision, it speaks to her quiet leadership and her power, which I feel was often underestimated.

Youth performer (in 'Precious and Endless'): It must be the ocean in me.

Wu: I want her to be proud of the work that she started and that we continue, continue to find and discover and empower the voices that still haven't been discovered or haven't been heard — haven't been expressed.

By little increments, or by steps, we artists continue shifting and making ourselves a better community and more inclusive and more diverse and just celebrate each other more.

Prince: One of my favorite aspects of Barbara is, she had this beautiful mischievous silliness, this playfulness, which was like a disruption and a revolution in itself. Just the idea that, in spite of the heaviness that we're faced with in life, and so many of our stories are full of, and the processing — we're working through really serious things, through VOICES’ work — through all of that how important laughter is and how important play is.

Willey: She was so willing to put herself in the position of a beginner again. She started taking improv classes with me, and she loved it. And she was just so willing to say the thing, do the thing, laugh at herself, laugh with other people and just brought a lot of joy.

Wu: I think that is getting carried on. I think anybody who comes into the space, this emotional and spiritual space of VOICES, could feel that tangible playfulness.

Prince: To so much of Barbara, life was about that sort of spark.

I want her to know how deeply loved she is, and will continue to be and how her legacy is living on and will be living on through the generosity, her deep generosity, of spirit, of time, of treasure, of love, compassion.

That's something that I hope, Barbara, wherever you are, you really know how deeply deeply grateful we are that we had the privilege to be here in this corner of the world with you.