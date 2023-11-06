Snowmass Live comedy series expands with weekend-long festival; Natasha Leggero to headline

The Snowmass Live comedy series sells out most of its shows, packing The Collective Hall in Base Village for local talent and big-name acts alike. Usually, organizers have to turn people away at the door; some audience members buy their tickets months in advance.

And this winter, with a robust lineup announced on Nov. 2, Snowmass Live is expanding: In addition to eight Wednesday night shows, the series will include a three-day comedy festival over President’s Day Weekend.

Sarah Sanders, who organizes the series, said she expects roughly 300 attendees for headliner Natasha Leggero, known for appearances on shows like “Chelsea Lately” and Comedy Central’s “Another Period.” To accommodate a larger audience, the festival will host Leggero’s set at a nearby conference center in Base Village; other shows will take place at the more intimate Collective Hall.

“I feel like now we've laid the foundation (of the series), and it's truly our time to enjoy all of our hard work the last few years and, and really step it up a notch,” Sanders said. Other acts in the series include KC Shornima from “Saturday Night Live,” Jeff Wright, a regular on “Late Night with Seth Meyers,” and Dino Archie, whose name might ring a bell for public radio listeners. (He’s an occasional contributor to the program “Snap Judgement.”)

The lineup also gives local comics time to shine, with a couple of Roaring Fork Valley comedy showcases and an open mic night; several other events highlight up-and-comers from Denver, too.

“It's important that we have stage time and opportunities to get on our home stage and showcase our amazing talents in the community,” Sanders said.

“And then obviously, we want to offer the community something new and bring in talent that you've seen on TV and ‘Saturday Night Live’ and Netflix and HBO,” she added.

Hard to imagine now that the series came from humble beginnings a few years ago.

“Our first comedy show, we had two comedians and three guests, — and the guest was me, one of my employees, and one of my bosses, who I was asking for the funds to do a comedy series,” said Sanders, who runs events and programming at The Collective and adjacent plaza.

It was enough, at least, to get the ball rolling.

The inaugural season in 2021 was defined by changes and adjustments, partly driven by the lingering impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Snowmass Live still found an audience, and as the series gained traction, the venue made improvements with professional-caliber lighting and sound systems — plus a disco ball.

“Now, I think it's probably one of the best places to see comedy in the valley,” said Gena Buhler, a performing arts consultant who works with Sanders on bookings for the series. “Because … you have the comedy club feel, the comedians are right in front of you. But you also have that production infrastructure that makes you feel like it's a serious space, instead of just sort of a pop-up.”

That intimate setting has helped foster a sense of community among comics too, Sanders and Buhler said. Comedy competitions in the Snowmass Live series have given local acts the chance to earn a spot opening for bigger headliners. And after shows, they mingle.

“Everyone started out not being someone, right?” Buhler said.

“They talk to each other and they say, ‘Hey, I really liked your set,’” she added. “They're so supportive, so that community that's formed — that also gives the local comedians that connection with nationals — I think it's something that's really special about this setting.”

The weekend-long comedy festival, which will take place at a couple of different venues in Base Village, is just the “icing on top” of the Snowmass Live program, Buhler said. And, like much of the series lineup, it includes some performers from the Roaring Fork Valley, too: That Sunday, local drag queen Kendra Matic will host a bingo brunch, joined by Aspen-based DJ Romy Ancona.

Tickets for the entire Snowmass Live series are now on sale, at prices that range from $15 to $35. You can view the full lineup below.

Snowmass Live Comedy Series Lineup: Winter 2023

December 6: Roaring Fork Valley Comedy Showcase

December 20: “Ho-ho-ho Holiday Comedy Show” with KC Shornima, Janae Burris and more

January 10: An Evening of Comedy with Dino Archie

January 17: “Laugh Out Proud” with Denver-based LGBTQ+ comedians

January 31: An Evening of Comedy with Laura Peek

February 7: Comedy Open Mic Night

February 16: “Double the Trouble Comedy Night” with Jeff Wright and Joey Avery

February 17: An Evening of Comedy with Natasha Leggero (at the Snowmass Conference and Events Center)

February 18: Drag Queen Bingo Brunch with Kendra Matic and DJ Romy Ancona

March 6: An Evening of Comedy with Langston Kerman

March 13: Roaring Fork Valley Comedy Showcase