Bangkok Happy Bowl celebrates a new look and 13 years in business at its flagship Aspen location

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published January 3, 2024 at 8:59 PM MST
Bangkok Happy Bowl owners Kirk Coult and Paula Rungsawang Coult smile for a photo in the renovated Aspen location on Dec. 4, 2023. They're celebrating 13 years in business in 2024 with a fresh look at the restaurant.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
Bangkok Happy Bowl owners Kirk Coult and Paula Rungsawang Coult smile for a photo in the renovated Aspen location on Dec. 4, 2023. They're celebrating 13 years in business in 2024 with a fresh look at the restaurant.

When Bangkok Happy Bowl first opened in Aspen in January 2012, the restaurant’s design evoked the mountains of Northern Thailand. Customers were surrounded by shades of dark brown, green and purple as they dined on affordable Thai classics like pad thai and curry.

Now, as founders Kirk Coult and Paula Rungsawang Coult celebrate the restaurant’s anniversary in Aspen, they’re going in a different direction with the space located near Clark’s Market. Inspired by the coastal communities of Southern Thailand, they’ve redesigned the restaurant in shades of white and light blue, with a corner-to-corner mural of fishermen on one wall and a painting of merchants floating through a canal on another.

It was time for something “fresh,” the Coults said, but little else has changed. The menu still features the classics — there have been some additions, but few removals — and the prices are less than $20 for most dishes.

Kirk said that’s the whole point of the enterprise: “Fine cuisine, reasonably priced, affordable and accessible. That’s what we love to bring to Aspen.”

The Coults have expanded their restaurant portfolio since opening the original Happy Bowl in 2012. There’s now another location in Breckenridge, and one in Hawaii, And they recently opened another venture, Phatt Pho n Sushi, right next to the Aspen location of Happy Bowl, in the space formerly occupied by Tiki Mana. (The Coults also operated that restaurant, which served noodle bowls and other island-inspired dishes.)

Still, the flagship location of Happy Bowl remains a special place for the Coults. In a fluctuating restaurant scene like Aspen's, Paula said she’s proud that Happy Bowl has become a fixture.

“This is my dream come true, … because I do a lot of restaurants in a lot of communities, but this is always in our heart,” she said.
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
