Kino Benally is a Diné musician who brought together electronic music elements, traditional drumming and singing, as well as sounds of the Southwest to his newest album, Nihimá Nahasdzáán, or “Our Mother, Mother Earth.”

This feature explores sounds of his album beneath him recalling it's development, including the influence of Navajo language classes at Diné College. Kino features his sisters on the album, feeding into the themes of connection and kinship. This is further demonstrated in collaborations with other indigenous artists that bring a completeness to the album's sound.

You can find his album on Bandcamp or on vinyl at Fountain AVM.

