Wheeler Opera House executive director candidates connect with community, share visions for historic venue

Three candidates for executive director at the Wheeler Opera House presented their vision for the historic facility on Wednesday night. The meet-and-greet was an opportunity for the finalists to connect with the community before the city makes a hiring decision.

Each of the finalists has decades of experience in the arts.

Michael Harrington currently runs Theatreworks USA in New York with a focus on shows for youth and families. He’s the former executive director of New York University’s Skirball Center for the Performing Arts, and got his start in arts administration while teaching tap-dancing lessons to a leader at NYU.

Robb Woulfe’s latest stint was executive director at the Santa Cruz Museum of Art and History. He’s also worked in the realms of performance and media arts, and previously served as the president and CEO of Breckenridge Creative Arts.

Christopher Anderson was most recently the artistic director of the Alberta Ballet in Canada. He’s a former professional ballet dancer, who also has experience with musical theater and plays.

As for their ideas about the Wheeler?

Harrington suggested it could be a center for innovation as well as creativity and belonging. Woulfe spoke of value, impact, and economic development — plus, a sense of place. Anderson focused on the arts as a source of fulfillment in mountain communities, and talked about unlocking creative potential.

People who attended the meet-and-greet could offer feedback to the city’s selection committee. The ultimate hire will fill the position currently held by Lisa Rigsby-Peterson, who’s stepping down later this summer and heading back to the Denver area to provide support to her extended family.