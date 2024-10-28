© 2024 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The Aspen Collective welcomes ‘guest curator’ Sam Harvey — making space for creatives who have been priced out of downtown

Aspen Public Radio | By Kaya Williams
Published October 28, 2024 at 5:30 PM MDT
Sam Harvey sits among artworks by Savanna LaBauve and Lindsey Yeager for a new show at the Aspen Collective on Oct. 25, 2024. Harvey is the guest curator of the exhibition, titled “Into the Fold.”
SoGlow Media LLC
/
Courtesy photo
Sam Harvey sits among artworks by Savanna LaBauve and Lindsey Yeager for a new show at the Aspen Collective on Oct. 25, 2024. Harvey is the guest curator of the exhibition, titled “Into the Fold.”

The Aspen Collective gallery is already a hub for local artists. A new exhibition opens every few weeks, with both emerging and established names in the mix.

Now, it’s welcoming local “guest curators,” too. The Aspen Collective is based in a city-owned retail space at the Wheeler Opera House, with below-market rent. And gallerist D.J. Watkins wants to share the love with other creative visionaries who have been priced out of their own downtown spaces.

Hence, the latest show: “Into the Fold,” which opened on Friday.

It features sculptures by Savanna LaBauve and paintings by Lindsey Yeager. And it’s curated by Sam Harvey, of the Harvey Preston Gallery, which was formerly located downtown on Hopkins Avenue, and is now based outside of the core on Mill Street near the post office.

“I miss being in the core, but I can't afford the core,” Harvey said. “I mean, the corporates can afford the core, and that's what it's become.”

Those brand-name galleries mostly focus on “blue chip” artists with international recognition whose work sometimes sells for six or seven figures.

“The blue chip is fine, but we're not all blue chip collectors,” Harvey said. “But we still love beautiful art and beautiful ideas.”

A new show at the Aspen Collective gallery features ceramic works by Savanna LaBauve and paintings by Lindsey Yeager, as seen here on Oct. 25, 2024. “Into the Fold” is up through Nov. 18.
SoGlow Media LLC
/
Courtesy photo
A new show at the Aspen Collective gallery features ceramic works by Savanna LaBauve and paintings by Lindsey Yeager, as seen here on Oct. 25, 2024. “Into the Fold” is up through Nov. 18.

It’s why he’s so enthusiastic about this opportunity at the Aspen Collective, which puts the spotlight on artists working here in the Roaring Fork Valley.

“We have a good, super sophisticated art clientele that comes to this valley, and so it's great to take advantage of that,” Harvey said. “But also, it’s like, just to have a place to have your art seen — it feels great.”

Harvey recognizes that the Aspen Collective is a prime venue with a lot of visibility — just like many downtown spots. He said that can make a difference for local artists, because it elevates their work and helps the artists feel “more validated and more accepted.”

“Exposure helps you become a better artist, and … it lifts all boats,” Harvey said.

“Into the Fold” will be up through Nov. 18, featuring new works by LaBauve and Yeager.

LaBauve is based at the Studio for Arts and Works in Carbondale. She creates ceramic, earth-toned sculptures — some of which appear as baskets and vessels, and some of which bear a resemblance to ancient architecture or porous coral reefs.

Yeager is a studio coordinator at the Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village. Her bright, colorful paintings — in shades of scarlet, dandelion and cobalt — depict the flora and fauna of the natural world as well as material objects, like vases.

The Harvey Preston Gallery will be open by appointment only while Harvey serves as guest curator at the Aspen Collective.

A ceramic sculpture by Savanna LaBauve sits on display at the Aspen Collective gallery on Oct. 25, 2024. The show also features paintings by Lindsay Yeager.
SoGlow Media LLC
/
Courtesy photo
A ceramic sculpture by Savanna LaBauve sits on display at the Aspen Collective gallery on Oct. 25, 2024. The show also features paintings by Lindsay Yeager.
Tags
Arts & Culture HomepageLocal News
Kaya Williams
Kaya Williams is the Edlis Neeson Arts and Culture Reporter at Aspen Public Radio, covering the vibrant creative and cultural scene in Aspen and the Roaring Fork Valley. She studied journalism and history at Boston University, where she also worked for WBUR, WGBH, The Boston Globe and her beloved college newspaper, The Daily Free Press. Williams joins the team after a stint at The Aspen Times, where she reported on Snowmass Village, education, mental health, food, the ski industry, arts and culture and other general assignment stories.
See stories by Kaya Williams