Aspen artist Robert Chamberlain honored by locals, Aspen Historical Society

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published June 2, 2025 at 7:00 PM MDT
Regan Mertz
/
Aspen Public Radio
Aspenites put on special gloves and look through boxes of Robert Chamberlain's black and white photographs at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum on May 29, 2025, in Aspen.

The Wheeler/Stallard Museum held a celebration of life for Aspenite Robert Chamberlain Thursday evening.

Chamberlain, an artist and photographer, donated hundreds of photo negatives and prints to the Aspen Historical Society in 2017 before he died in 2024. His photos showcased Aspen beginning in 1958, capturing the city’s early hippy, ski-bum culture to more modern winter sports competitions.

Chamberlain’s first published work was the cover of SKI Magazine Annual in 1962, and he contributed to several local and regional publications in the following years.

Regan Mertz
/
Aspen Public Radio
One of Robert Chamberlain’s photos at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Aspen.

“More than 400 of Bob’s best-known images are now part of the Aspen Historical Society collection, but he left hundreds of unmounted prints, most of them hand-printed at his old darkroom at 420 West Francis Street, that his family would like to share with the community,” said Chamberlain’s nephew, Rob Chamberlain, in a press release from the historical society.

Throughout his career, he was interested in the art of developing, despite advances in technology.

His black and white photos showed skiers carrying their skis across Main Street, Lift 1A in action, and a skier at the Cliffhouse on Buttermilk Mountain — the view of Pyramid Peak unchanged in the last seven decades.

Regan Mertz
/
Aspen Public Radio
Aspenites put on special gloves and look through boxes of Robert Chamberlain's black and white photographs at the Wheeler/Stallard Museum on Thursday, May 29, 2025, in Aspen.

Lisa Hancock, vice president and curator of collections at the Aspen Historical Society, says these photos are indicative of Chamberlain’s work: similar to photojournalism with a specific artistic style.

Chamberlain's work was available for purchase at the memorial, and the remainder will be up for sale at the Aspen Thrift Shop’s art auction later this summer.

“People are leaving with their arms loaded, taking them home, saying ‘I’m in this one,’ or ‘So and so is in this one. I’m gonna ship it to them,’” Hancock said. “So it’s a great way to memorialize him.”
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
