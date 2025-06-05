On the Ground: A nonprofit spotlight on Cook Inclusive

Cook Inclusive was founded in Oct. 2021 and provides therapeutic recreation and employment services to the Roaring Fork Valley’s disability, Deaf+, queer and neurodivergent communities.

The nonprofit is hosting pride events Friday and Saturday in Carbondale and Glenwood Springs. At Carbondale’s First Friday, the Pride Parade will begin at 6:15 p.m. On Saturday, at Two Rivers Park in Glenwood Springs, a Pride celebration will be held from noon to 10 p.m.

Reporter Regan Mertz sat down with Executive Director Ashley Stahl to talk about challenges facing the LGBTQIA+ community nationally and right here in the valley.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Regan Mertz: You recently became Cook Inclusive’s executive director, so how has that transition been into that role?

Ashley Stahl: It's been a really seamless transition. Previous to this, I was working as the Roaring Fork director, and largely, it was a stepping stone for all the stuff I'm doing. So, the role didn't really change, just the responsibility changed. And we've really been expanding into an area where I'm particularly comfortable. And so, it's been a very natural transition.

Mertz: And with things going on at the federal level with the Trump administration, like the president making an executive order that there are only two genders, him issuing another executive order threatening federal funding cuts to institutions that provide gender-affirming health care for patients under 19, as well as canceling grants to researchers focused on the health of gay, lesbian and transgender people in recent months.

Was this something that you envisioned when coming into this role?

Stahl: I officially got the position in this role in January at the start of the year, and so we had the results of the election in November. Directly prior to that, we received a donation that was ultimately used to start our new queer resource base in New Castle. And our plan with that was really not to start that until later in the year, in September or October of 2025.

But having seen the results of the election and just being connected with the community and the work we're doing, the feeling was very palpable. And it was very clear to us that we needed to do something sooner than later, and we really needed to take action.

And so, it substantially accelerated our efforts. We got that opened in March of this year and have been doing consistent programming, one to two activities each week since then.

Mertz: So, you asked county commissioners to declare June LGBTQIA+ Pride Month in a letter in May. They discussed doing so at a following meeting but were concerned about further funding cuts from the federal government, as they felt they've already put a target on themselves with their DEI and immigration policies.

So, how do you walk that line between those concerns while also standing up for what you believe in?

Stahl: I come at this with a particularly unique perspective being a transgender woman myself and being part of a community that is being very heavily and personally targeted by this federal administration, and I feel very blessed to work for an organization that respects my perspective on things like this, which for me and for people who are in my situation, it already feels like it can't get all that much worse. Like they're talking about losing access to sports, losing access to being able to use the bathroom in public. We just lost in Texas the opportunity for young people to have clubs to meet together in high school. he list goes on and on.

And so what we need right now is allies. It's one thing to say you're an ally when everything is looking good, but what we really need is people who are willing to take some of this weight on their shoulders at a time when it's tough, because that's the only thing. It's already dark for us, and so thankfully, we're part of an organization that has stood by that, and we're going to be steadfast in our support.

We're going to be loud, and we're going to do what we can do, and we're going to fight the fight as best we can, and we're going to hope and ask and invite as many people to please join us in support as possible.

Mertz: Thank you so much for being here.

Stahl: Thanks for having me.

Support for this Nonprofit Spotlight series comes from the Aspen Community Foundation.