Pitkin County commissioners declare June Pride Month

After a month of debate, Pitkin County commissioners formally proclaimed June 2025 as Pride Month during a meeting on Wednesday.

The proclamation states that Pitkin County recognizes the LGBTQ+ community contributes to the region’s economy and strengthens the quality of life through events like Aspen Gay Ski Week, which draws thousands of participants and supports local businesses.

It went on to state that, “Pitkin County supports a culture of mutual respect and personal freedom … and supports the dignity and equal rights of all people to live in peace and safety without fear or prejudice, discrimination, violence or hatred.”

Ashley Stahl, the executive director of Cook Inclusive, received the proclamation from the commissioners.

Stahl, a transgender woman, transitioned while she was working for Pitkin County. She said that while proclamations may seem symbolic, they mean a lot to people in the LGBTQ+ community.

“It can be scary to do that, but there’s some people around us and in our community doing that every day,” Stahl said after receiving the proclamation Wednesday. “We appreciate the broader community for coming out and taking a stand with us as well.”

Commissioners initially expressed concern over potential federal funding cuts if they issued a proclamation, since the county is already standing out for its diversity, equity, and inclusion initiatives and immigration policies.

Despite the concerns, all five commissioners expressed support for the proclamation. The proclamation is only for June of this year.

Eagle County commissioners will decide whether to make a similar proclamation at a meeting next week.

Mountain Pride, an Eagle County-based nonprofit that works to increase year-round programming for the LGBTQIA+ community, made the request.

During a Monday work session, commissioners expressed support for a proclamation that Mountain Pride recommended but were concerned about its language, which county policy analyst Laura Hartman said mentions the current political climate, as well as ”the intersection of the Latino population with the LGBTQ+ population.”

Eagle County commissioners will decide on June 17 whether to use Mountain Pride’s new 2025 proclamation or use its proclamation from 2024. If they decide to use the new one, Eagle County’s attorney will have to approve the language, which may not happen before the end of the month.