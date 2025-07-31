Multimedia premiere of 'Siddhartha, She' This Saturday at the AMFS Tent

Aspen Public Radio's Chris Mohr talked with composer Christopher Theofanidis and librettist Melissa Studdard about their massive musical/dance/video project, where most of the characters in their version of Hermann Hesse's novel about the Buddha are women. The Klein Music Tent will be lit up with a performance unlike anything the Aspen Music Festival has ever produced. This Saturday, August 2 at 8:00 pm at the Klein Music Tent.

