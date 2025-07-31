© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Multimedia premiere of 'Siddhartha, She' This Saturday at the AMFS Tent

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:09 PM MDT

Aspen Public Radio's Chris Mohr talked with composer Christopher Theofanidis and librettist Melissa Studdard about their massive musical/dance/video project, where most of the characters in their version of Hermann Hesse's novel about the Buddha are women. The Klein Music Tent will be lit up with a performance unlike anything the Aspen Music Festival has ever produced. This Saturday, August 2 at 8:00 pm at the Klein Music Tent.
Arts & Culture
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
