Violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony to perform in three concerts this week at the Aspen Music Festival

Violinists and married couple Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony are soloing in three concerts this week. They'll be playing together in a recital Tuesday, July 29 at Harris Hall. Then, Adele plays Ravel at a Harris Hall concert Saturday afternoon. And on Sunday, Gil solos in the exquisitely romantic Bruch Violin Concerto live at 4:00 pm in the Klein Music Tent, which will be broadcast live on Aspen Public Radio. Here's a conversation APR's Chris Mohr had with the two virtuosi.