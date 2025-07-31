© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony to perform in three concerts this week at the Aspen Music Festival

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published July 31, 2025 at 5:32 PM MDT
Violinists Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony
Violinists and married couple Gil Shaham and Adele Anthony are soloing in three concerts this week. They'll be playing together in a recital Tuesday, July 29 at Harris Hall. Then, Adele plays Ravel at a Harris Hall concert Saturday afternoon. And on Sunday, Gil solos in the exquisitely romantic Bruch Violin Concerto live at 4:00 pm in the Klein Music Tent, which will be broadcast live on Aspen Public Radio. Here's a conversation APR's Chris Mohr had with the two virtuosi.
Arts & Culture
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
