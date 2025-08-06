© 2025 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Sharon Isbin's enchanting Guitar August 13

Aspen Public Radio | By Chris Mohr
Published August 6, 2025 at 3:09 PM MDT
Guitarist Sharon Isbin Yukking it up with two of America's favorite comedians.
Guitarist Sharon Isbin Yukking it up with two of America's favorite comedians.

Three time Grammy Award winning guitarist Sharon Isbin returns to Aspen for her immensely popular annual concert August 13 at Harris Hall, showcasing tunes from her new CD Romantico. She's joined by conductor Elizabeth Schulze and AMFS percussionist Jonathan Haas for a performance of the lushly lyrical and rhythmically joyous Miami Concerto. Last week, she and Elizabeth dropped by the Aspen Public Radio studio to chat about her recent guitar explorations.
Arts & Culture
Chris Mohr
Classical music reporter Chris Mohr has loved classical music since he was twelve. “And I owe it all to radio,” Chris explains. “I grew up in a farm town east of Cleveland. One day I turned on the local classical radio station. They were playing Vivaldi, and it was like the gates of heaven opened up to me!" Chris is also a composer, and is working on a 53-note-to-the-octave oratorio, "Melodies of the Shoreless Sea." This is his 11th summer working for Aspen Public Radio.
See stories by Chris Mohr