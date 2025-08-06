Sharon Isbin's enchanting Guitar August 13

Three time Grammy Award winning guitarist Sharon Isbin returns to Aspen for her immensely popular annual concert August 13 at Harris Hall, showcasing tunes from her new CD Romantico. She's joined by conductor Elizabeth Schulze and AMFS percussionist Jonathan Haas for a performance of the lushly lyrical and rhythmically joyous Miami Concerto. Last week, she and Elizabeth dropped by the Aspen Public Radio studio to chat about her recent guitar explorations.