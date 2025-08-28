Aspen property listed for $300 million, the most expensive home for sale in the U.S.

The most expensive home for sale in the U.S. right now is $300 million, and it’s located on Stillwater Road in Aspen.

If sold at the asking price, Little Lake Lodge will be the most expensive home ever sold in the U.S., according to The Wall Street Journal .

The 18,000 square foot home includes 20 bedrooms, 20 full bathrooms and 4 partial bathrooms, and it’s located one mile from Aspen’s city center near the North Star Nature Preserve.

It was bought and built in the 90s by California billionaires Lynda and Stewart Resnick of Aspen’s Resnick Center for Herbert Bayer Studies. The property sits on 74 acres, which include other smaller houses for guests and staff, as well as a lake and spa.

However, the property’s biggest asset comes from permits already in place that allow for the construction of an additional 19,500-square-foot residence on a separate parcel.

Tim Estin, a broker associate at Sotheby’s International Realty Aspen location, said with Pitkin County’s existing land use codes, a home of this size would never be approved.

“There are a lot of restrictions,” he said. “The Aspen, Pitkin County zoning is amongst the strictest in the country. Aspen’s no-growth or slow-growth policy has been at the leading edge of land use code writing in the country. It's set as an example to others.”

Estin said the $300 million asking price will not impact other prices in Aspen, but this land was not always a multimillion-dollar estate.

Estin, a lifelong Aspenite, recalled it being a watering hole where locals went to swim before it was bought by the Resnick’s.

“It was known as the gravel pits” he said “It was a gravel pit with water, and it was Aspen's single watering hole where many locals used to go and hang out on weekends. The sun and the water — it was kind of great.”

Locals and tourists can still paddleboard at North Star Nature Preserve and down the Roaring Fork River, which both run through the property.

Since the COVID-19 pandemic, Aspen home sales ranging from $50 million to $100 million are understandable — even expected.

A $240 million condo in Manhattan set the previous record for a U.S. home sale in 2019.

In Aspen, the highest-priced residential home sale to date was a $108 million purchase in 2024.