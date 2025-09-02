Hundreds attend “Workers Over Billionaires” Labor Day protest in Carbondale

Carbondale’s Mountain Action Indivisible team organized a honk and wave rally on Monday as part of a national Labor Day movement called “Workers Over Billionaires.”

The campaign comes as unions push back against the Trump administration’s actions , including immigration raids, Medicaid cuts and the weakening of the National Labor Relations Board.

Organizers said around 300 people came to support the Carbondale event, which took place at the roundabout at the intersection of Main Street and Highway 133.

Signs read “No More Kings,” “America Was Built on Immigrants" and “Stop Trump.” Some of the participants were local unionized teachers.

Debbie Bruell, a Mountain Action Indivisible steering committee member, was at the rally. She said in the Roaring Fork Valley, schools, hospitals and the Roaring Fork Transportation Authority do not have enough workers, which is a reflection of what’s going on at the national level.

“Workers are getting fired, unions are getting bashed, people's paychecks are going down while billionaires are getting tax breaks,” she said. “It’s really simple.”

Local worker Teal Bowden, who has been in the Roaring Fork Valley for eight years, said as affordable housing becomes less available and other costs of living increase, she is looking for any way to stay in the area. By attending rallies she hopes other people see that they’re not alone in their own hardships.

“There’s camaraderie here,” she said. “They’re not alone in their frustration and feelings with the current administration. If you can’t call your reps and talk to people, having your voice heard and writing things and being creative in your sign making can be so powerful.”

The next Mountain Action Indivisible event will be on Sept. 10 at the Third Street Center in Carbondale.