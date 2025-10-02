Longtime local leader becomes executive director at Aspen Film

Aspen Film announced Tuesday that longtime local leader Kitty Boone is the new executive director at Aspen Film.

Boone previously spent 20 years leading the Aspen Ideas Festival, as well as more than a decade working at Aspen Skiing Company. For Aspen Film board members, it was crucial to hire someone from Aspen to take the helm.

Nick DeBrul, a member of the organization’s finance board, said the Aspen Ideas Festival and Aspen Skiing Company are two foundational elements in modern Aspen.

”We’re just super excited to have somebody with over 40 years of experience in Aspen at such a high level,” he said.

DeBrul said Boone arrived at the Aspen Ideas Festival in 2002 and shaped it into one of the nation’s leading forums for thought leaders.

Aspen Film wants to replicate that legacy and revitalize its programming, which Boone will oversee along with other year-round initiatives, including its film festivals, educational outreach and community partnerships.

Aspen Film announced Boone’s new role following its 46th annual Aspen Filmfest last month.

Boone helped bring the film, “She Runs the World,” to the festival. The film about Allison Felix, the most decorated track and field athlete in history, won the Audience Award at this year’s festival.

“I think it actually illustrates very well Kitty’s involvement with film and with the community,” said Monica Vidal, Aspen Film board chair. “She brought the movie to the festival. She's part of the community.”

Aspen Film’s head of education development, Regna Jones, took over as interim executive director during the festival after former Executive and Artistic Director Susan Wrubel left the organization.

Discussions about Boone becoming the nonprofit’s new executive director began during the festival, which Vidal said was “organic.”

DeBrul said now that the organization has secured a new executive director and a solid financial foundation, it is looking to return to its roots at a critical time.

The organization wrapped up its Match the Movies campaign last month. During this fundraiser, Aspen Film matches all new and upgraded memberships dollar for dollar. The influx of donations will enable the ISIS Theatre to continue operating.

“Any organization needs its financial stability,” Vidal said. ”So, we really want to focus on Aspen Film, strengthening it, and to improve the programming and do all the things that we need to do to keep it as one of the relevant cultural organizations in Aspen.”

Aspen Film will focus on planning its Oscar-qualifying Shortsfest in the spring, which has already started to receive submissions. Vidal and DeBrul said this will be Boone’s first big task as executive director.