Anderson Ranch wraps up fall Latine programming — with some notable additions and absences

Aspen Public Radio | By Regan Mertz
Published October 29, 2025 at 9:20 PM MDT
A pint-sized attendee watches an Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico performance during Festival del Rancho at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 17, 2022.
Kaya Williams
/
Aspen Public Radio
A pint-sized attendee watches an Aspen Santa Fe Ballet Folklorico performance during Festival del Rancho at Anderson Ranch Arts Center in Snowmass Village on Sept. 17, 2022.

Anderson Ranch Arts Center is in the midst of its fall programming, which includes Latine arts and community events, but one celebration was excluded this year.

Lindsy Fortier, Anderson Ranch’s director of marketing and communications, said they cancelled this year’s Festival del Rancho, an annual celebration of Latine art, culture and community. Instead, the ranch is focusing on other Latine arts programming, working directly with schools and other community partners.

This comes after Raizado, a Latine cultural festival held annually in Aspen, cancelled its public event in August, citing concerns from the local Latine population about possible ICE raids at large public events.

“We are really trying to listen to our community partners and people who are advising on how we can show up for this community and continue to host programming that meets them where they are in ways that are more accessible and impactful,” Fortier said. “We're just trying to really be sensitive to the situation at hand.”

Fortier also said that the ranch hopes to bring back Festival del Rancho in the next few years.

November lectures

Anderson Ranch will also host three more visiting artists as a part of its fall arts programming next month.

The artists will host a series of free lectures at the ranch’s Schermer Meeting Hall that will also be livestreamed on their website.

One of the artists, Roberto Lugo, works with clay and plans to discuss how his art references intergenerational experiences of racial injustice. His work also celebrates his African American and Latino cultures.

Fortier said this type of art drives connection during tumultuous times.

“That's one of the things that can be most impactful for us when things are difficult,” she said. “And so hopefully the ranch can continue to serve as a hub for all of that within our community.”

The ranch will also host a Día de Muertos arts and crafts event this Sunday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at the Pitkin County Library.

Participants will create traditional altars and decorative skulls while learning about the holiday’s cultural significance.
Regan Mertz
Regan is a journalist for Aspen Public Radio’s Art's & Culture Desk. Regan moved to the Roaring Fork Valley in July 2024 for a job as a reporter at The Aspen Times. While she had never been to Colorado before moving for the job, Regan has now lived in ten different states due to growing up an Army brat. She considers Missouri home, and before moving West, she lived there and worked at a TV station.
