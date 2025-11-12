On the Ground: A nonprofit spotlight on Carbondale Clay Center

Carbondale Clay Center was founded 28 years ago and works to build community through artistic expression and arts education.

But, according to Executive Director Angela Bruno, they have run out of room.

She spoke with Aspen Public Radio’s Regan Mertz about the nonprofit’s current campaign to raise money for a new 8,000-square-foot facility that will allow the center to expand its programming.

The conversation below has been edited for clarity and length.

Regan Mertz: So, why did Carbondale Clay Center embark on this new facility?

Angela Bruno: We are desperate for the space. The building is very dated, and the organization itself is 28 years old. We have been in that space for 28 years now, and we've just outgrown it. There's one classroom space to accommodate all of the programming we're trying to do, including studio rentals for artists and an exhibition gallery space that is also inside that same building. And it's just inadequate and not sustainable at this time anymore.

Mertz: What kind of programming are you guys doing?

Bruno: Our standard programming is year-long adult and children's after-school classes, and then we have adult programming during the day and in the evenings. We really want to accommodate more of these outreach groups, and that's becoming challenging with the demand for the classes. We have a consistent wait list for every session. At one time, we had 150 people on a wait list, and we just want to welcome more people into the studio.

Mertz: What have you learned so far in this process of expanding your facility and thinking about programming in the future?

Bruno: Oh man. What have we learned about this process? We as an organization had to do a lot of growing up, I would say, and get serious about what kind of staffing support we needed for this. And I think we've learned the power of community is great. And there are a lot of people creatively trying to problem solve on ways to pull this off successfully in a reasonable manner, reasonable timeframe.

You know, our major supporters, who are also artists and makers and students, they saw the need. They saw that, you know, we are constrained by and limited with that building. I mean, the ventilation is not fantastic. There's only one bathroom. We have electrical issues. We need to address all of these things, and really, it just, the most realistic solution is a new building.

Mertz: How have you seen this facility working already? What are your hopes for what it's going to look like?

Bruno: One of the lead architects, Will Young, is a ceramic artist, so he understands the studio flow, how the space should function. And so, he's really been key on helping make this an absolutely fantastic, functioning studio space. The design is very creative, but it's simple. It's all sustainable materials. We're not trying to do anything overly fancy, but there is a really cool element on the exterior of the building around the gallery that's designed as a gabion wall full of fired ceramics. So, the building itself is going to be striking. It's going to be an art piece in and of itself.

Mertz: Are you happy with the way fundraising is going?

Bruno: This campaign, it's got a total total price, a total budget right now of $10 million. We are almost $4 million raised, and need $3.5 (million) more to break ground. And I am, I am very excited about how this is going. You know, we still have our work cut out for us.

Right now, we're looking at probably 24 months before we can break ground. That's what we're anticipating raising 3.5 more million is going to take us.

Mertz: Carbondale Clay Center has been such a staple, and not just Carbondale, but in the valley. So once this new facility is up and running, and you have your programming up and running, where do you want to see Carbondale Clay Center go in the future?

Bruno: So, one of the really special things about the Clay Center is that there is a competitive, long term artist in residency program. We have space currently for one resident, and when this new facility is complete, we'll have space for four resident artists. And, you know, they often stay in the valley and really contribute to the creative fabric of the Creative District in Carbondale. But they teach, you know, CMC in Aspen, they teach up and down all the way to CMC in Rifle, actually. So, our resident artists are vital to the Creative District and just the support of the arts in this valley.

Mertz: Thank you so much for coming in, Angela. I really appreciate it.

