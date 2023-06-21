© 2023 Aspen Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Community

Color the Town Campaign celebrates Pride month in Paonia

KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio | By Lisa Young
Published June 21, 2023 at 8:07 PM MDT
Two men hang a Pride Flag on the Paradise Theatre in Paonia, Colorado as part of the Color the Town Campaign sponsored by The Learning Council
TLC
/
KVNF
Two men hang a Pride Flag on the Paradise Theatre in Paonia, Colorado as part of the Color the Town Campaign sponsored by The Learning Council

Following a decision last November by the town of Paonia to not allow Pride Flags to be displayed on its light poles along Grand Avenue, numerous volunteers from The Learning Council stepped up with the Color the Town With Us Campaign. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Paul Kimpling and Kristen O'Brien about the campaign and its impact on the small rural town on Colorado's Western Slope.

Copyright 2023 KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio. To see more, visit KVNF - Mountain Grown Community Radio.

Tags
Community Rocky Mountain Community RadioHomepage
Lisa Young
Lisa Young is a multimedia journalist living on the Western Slope of Colorado. She currently works as a freelance reporter for KVNF "Mountain Grown Community Radio" in Paonia, Colorado.
See stories by Lisa Young