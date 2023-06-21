Color the Town Campaign celebrates Pride month in Paonia

Following a decision last November by the town of Paonia to not allow Pride Flags to be displayed on its light poles along Grand Avenue, numerous volunteers from The Learning Council stepped up with the Color the Town With Us Campaign. KVNF's Lisa Young spoke with Paul Kimpling and Kristen O'Brien about the campaign and its impact on the small rural town on Colorado's Western Slope.

