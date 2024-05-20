Carbondale resident dies after motorcycle accident on Highway 82

Marshall Eanes, a 23-year-old resident of Carbondale, died Sunday, May 19 after a motorcycle accident on Highway 82 at the intersection of Catherine Store Road.

According to Colorado State Patrol, Eanes was riding a Harley-Davidson motorcycle with a helmet and turning onto Highway 82 when he collided with a Nissan Altima heading eastbound toward Aspen.

The driver of the car was wearing a seat belt and was uninjured.

Roaring Fork Fire Protection District and the Carbondale & Rural Fire Protection District responded to the accident with an engine crew and two ambulances.

In a phone call on Monday with Aspen Public Radio, Carbondale Fire’s Deputy Chief Mike Wagner said his first responders found someone already doing CPR on Eanes when their crews arrived. Wagner was not on the scene and could not comment on whether a bystander or another emergency official was doing CPR.

In a press release from the Garfield County Coroner’s Office, Eanes was transported to Valley View Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

At this time, Colorado State Patrol does not suspect either of the drivers to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs in the crash, but they are considering excessive speed to be a contributing factor in the accident.

Investigators are still looking into the cause of the crash and say a full report could be available in a few weeks or months.

According to Eanes’ bio on St. Paul Sober Living’s website, Eanes was born and raised in the small town of Bluemont, Virginia, and he’d previously worked in Carbondale as the organizations’ Colorado House Manager.

He also worked for Basalt Bike and Ski, NOVUS Glass of Carbondale, had been active in the Alcoholics Anonymous community in the Roaring Fork Valley, and was passionate about mountain biking and skiing.

The cause of death is being investigated as blunt force injuries and the manner of death is being investigated as an accident.