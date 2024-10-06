Aspen Public Radio, Aspen Daily News co-produce an airport community forum

On Friday, Oct. 4, Aspen Public Radio and Aspen Daily News held a community forum to discuss the future of the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport and the related ballot initiatives voters will consider. this fall.

This hour-long conversation features supporters and opponents of the issues. The forum was moderated by Aspen Daily News Editor-in-Chief Andre Salvail and Pitkin County beat reporter Josie Taris, who reports for both Aspen Daily News and Aspen Public Radio.

Pitkin County, as the Aspen/Pitkin County Airport sponsor, is in the midst of updating its Airport Layout Plan (ALP), with the Federal Aviation Administration.

The ALP outlines design parameters for the airfield and is crucial in directing federal funding to the airport. The airport is required to have an accepted ALP at all times.

At the center of local debate is what’s called a “modification of standard,” which allows the airport to have a narrower separation between its runway and taxiway than the standard for design group 3 airports.

The FAA wants to see it widened from 320 feet to 400 feet, allowing aircrafts with a full wingspan of up to 118 feet access to the airport.

There are two ballot measures for Pitkin County voters related to the airport, both aiming to amend the county Home Rule Charter.

Question 200 is put forth by Our Airport Our Vote, the issues committee affiliated with the nonprofit Citizens Against Bigger Planes. It asks voters whether or not to remove the county’s authority to make decisions altering the runway from its Jan. 1, 2024 state without voter approval.

Question 1C is put forth by the county, seeking to reaffirm the Pitkin County Commissioners’ authority to approve and implement a runway layout.

Four organized stakeholder groups sent a chosen representative to speak about the future of the airport.

Jacque Francis is the chair of the Airport Advisory Board, a volunteer citizen board that advises the Pitkin County Commissioners on airport-related decisions.

Amory Lovins is the president of Aspen Fly Right, a local 501(c)(3) that puts forth educational material related to the airport.

And for the issues committees, Michael Miracle is a member of A Whole Lot of People For A Better Airport, advocating for a "yes" vote on issue 1C.

Torre is the final panelist representing Our Airport, Our Vote, pushing for a ‘’yes" vote on question 200.

FACT CHECKED INFORMATION

02:42 Amory Lovins says, “they did make us an offer that we they can keep their grants, we can keep our layout.”

We cannot keep the current layout and maintain grants.

During an April 23 visit from John Bauer :

“Could Aspen maintain the 300 foot, 320 foot runway type?" "Yes, you can, but again, we then go into kind of an entitlement only situation.”

ADN story on terminating the mod & removing funding

25:02 Amory Lovins says, “It's also worth noting that the private planes are projected by the county to grow about twice as fast as the airline planes. We are projected by the county, FAA approved to have 31% more airline passengers and an unknown and unknowable number of additional private passengers”

This cannot be confirmed in the aviation demand forecast or other related documents.

29:16 Torre says, “There are people there, but I don't remember anybody coming out of the visioning committee going, 'you know, what we need is bigger planes.' This came back to us from the FAA. This was not the community's intention through the visioning committee.”

The common ground recommendations, the product of the Vision Committee, include the widened runway and identify the A220-100 as the ideal aircraft for Aspen, with a 115-foot wingspan.

32:35 Jacque Francis says, “The E175 is it's a sidestep. I'm really concerned with local pollutants and climate pollutants, and this is not an improvement, and the noise factor is also not an improvement.”

The E175 is a small improvement on per passenger NOX emissions compared to the CRJ700, according to county consultant Jacobsen Daniels.

44:58 Amory Lovins says, “What they actually say is you cannot unjustly discriminate. There are many ways you can influence who flies what here, one of the most interesting of our dozen essays the county hasn't responded to is about a whole bunch of very promising policy instruments and fiscal instruments the county could use that do not violate that FAA stricture."

John Bauer said at the April 2023 meeting that the FAA knows that ASE can widen the runway, so they require it in an ALP.