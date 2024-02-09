Dig In: Colorado's Farm-to-Table Ecosystem

In the Roaring Fork Valley, and well beyond it, farm-to-table restaurants are telling stories about the meals they serve, in hopes that diners will leave with a greater appreciation for the people who grew that food.



The concept isn't new, but it continues to earn awards and recognition, both for the flavor of the food and the ideas behind it. In this three-part series, reporter Kaya Williams digs into the purpose and impact of locally-sourced menus — then considers whether farm-to-table has gone mainstream.