Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh resigning to lead AVSC

Aspen School District Superintendent David Baugh is resigning from his leadership role, effective June 30.

Baugh is leaving to serve as the executive director of the Aspen Valley Ski and Snowboard Club (AVSC), according to a joint news release from the Aspen schools and AVSC.

Baugh joined the Aspen School District in 2020 at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, after serving as a superintendent in Pennsylvania.

Under Baugh’s leadership, the district took steps toward implementing an International Baccalaureate for all students and passed a voter-approved bond issue that provided $114 million toward school infrastructure and staff housing.

District staff said Baugh also implemented service dog programs in Aspen schools.

In a press release, AVSC Board Chair Ryan Smalls said Baugh’s background and accomplishments make him “a perfect fit to lead AVSC.”

Baugh’s selection is the culmination of a 10-month hiring process, where the nonprofit considered splitting Baugh’s time between the club and the school district. Baugh and AVSC ultimately decided to move forward with hiring Baugh as the club’s full-time leader.

“As AVSC’s next executive director, he will be able to expand his reach to serve many more children throughout the entire valley and enhance and strengthen the partnership between the school district and the club,” Smalls said.

Many of the students who participate in AVSC are students at the Aspen School District.

Baugh said he’s committed to supporting the Aspen School District’s Board of Education as they work to hire a replacement.

“I will continue to work tirelessly with the Board of Education and staff these next few months to ensure a smooth transition for the district’s next leader,” Baugh said. “Most importantly, I am excited about the opportunity of enhancing our partnership between the district and the club.

The Aspen School District’s Board of Education will determine next steps and discuss hiring a new superintendent during its meeting on March 6.

Downvalley superintendent updates

The Roaring Fork School District, which governs schools between Basalt and Glenwood Springs, is already in the midst of its superintendent hiring process. The Board of Education signed a resignation agreement with Dr. Jesus Rodriguez in the fall.

On Tuesday, district staff released their three finalist candidates: Dr. Anna Cole, Tharyn Mulberry, and Bill Wilson.

Dr. Cole has been serving as the interim superintendent of the Roaring Fork schools since the fall of 2023 and previously served as the district’s chief of student and family services and the director of the family resource center. She lives in Carbondale and has a Ph.D. in Educational Thought and Sociocultural Studies.

Mulberry has served as the assistant superintendent of the Aspen School District for four years and worked as a principal at various high schools between 2007 and 2020, including Aspen High School.

Wilson is the superintendent of the Brush School District in northeast Colorado. He’s served in various school administration positions, including as a superintendent at two other school districts.

Each candidate will tour the schools and meet with staff as part of the interview process next week. They will also participate in a public meet and greet at the district office in Carbondale on March 7 from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Each candidate will present a 90-day plan for the district and field questions from attendees.